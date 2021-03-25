Xiaomi Mi TV Stick with Android TV OS is discounted till March 26

If you had wanted to get a streaming dongle for your TV, now might be the right time to go shopping. Xiaomi’s Mi TV Stick dongle is enjoying a discount of Rs 300 over its original price and thereby, is available at a lower price of Rs 2,499. The Mi TV Stick was originally launched at Rs 2,799 last August as an alternative to the Amazon Fire TV Stick. The offer is valid until March 26. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite leak reveals new Qualcomm chip, Boba Black colour variant

The discounted price of the Mi TV Stick on purchases made from Xiaomi’s own retail platforms; both online and offline. The offer also extends on Flipkart and other retail stores. Those looking for discounts or offers on the Mi Box 4K are out of luck as it continues to sell at its original price of Rs 3,499. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 series India launch officially confirmed, no details on any model yet

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick: Here are some details

Launched last year as part of Xiaomi’s swelling IoT lineup, the Mi TV Stick came as an alternative to Amazon’s popular Fire TV Stick dongles. Similar to its Mi TV models, the Mi TV Stick dongle runs on Google’s Android TV OS platform. This means users can get access to all of Android TV features such as access to thousands of smart TV apps on the Play Store, and built-in Chromecast. Also Read - Xiaomi global “mega” launch event hints at Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11 Ultra, and Mi 11 Pro

The presence of Android TV OS brings access to Google Assistant that is of great help if you are into the smart home hype. Sadly, the Mi TV Stick misses out on the PatchWall experience that comes bundled with the Mi TV models. Users still get access to popular streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and the likes.

The Mi TV Stick requires an HDMI port to connect to any flat-panel TV and comes with a smart remote controller in the box. The controller is similar to the one you get with Mi TV models, complete with dedicated keys to Prime Video and Netflix. Do note that the resolution output on the Mi TV Stick comes is limited to 1080p.

The dongle is powered by a quad-core Cortex-A53 CPU paired with an ARM Mali-450 GPU. It gets 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. For wireless connectivity, the Mi TV Stick supports dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth v4.2. The Mi TV Stick also supports multiple video decoding formats like VP9-10, H.265, H.264, VC-1, MPEG1/2/4, and Real8/9/10, and audio decoding for Dolby and DTS.