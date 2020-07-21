Xiaomi might soon launch new Mi TV models in India

Xiaomi might be preparing to launch new Mi TVs in India soon. The company is the leader in the smart TV market and is likely planning to introduce new models. Last month, Eshwar N, Category Lead, Mi TVs told BGR India that the company is preparing for its biggest competition yet in the smart TV market. He hinted at the launch of new models from the company but did not reveal much details. With OnePlus entering the affordable smart TV segment, Xiaomi needs to act soon and it actually looks sooner than we know. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 launched in India; check price, specifications and more

Xiaomi Mi TV getting new models soon

Ahead of the launch of new TV models, Xiaomi has started sending out a new "TV Survey". As GizmoChina rightly observed, the company has a habit of sending out these surveys to gauge feedback on its devices. While this is generally done via Mi Community forum, the same has been banned by the Indian government recently. So, Xiaomi seems to be conducting these surveys via channels like Telegram. This is a hint at the company preparing to introduce new products in the smart TV category in India.

To recall, Xiaomi had sent out a similar survey around the same time last year. This was followed by a "Smarter Living" event on September 17 where it launched new smart TV models. At the event, we also saw Xiaomi announce support for Netflix and introduce products such as Mi Band 4, a smart water purifier among others. Is this survey also a way for Xiaomi to prepare for the next iteration of the "Smarter Living" event. With Mi Band 5 now available globally, the device is poised to debut in India as well.

Last week, the company held an event in Europe called “Xiaomi Ecosystem Product Launch” where it unveiled a wide range of products. We could see the company host a similar event at its Mi Home store in Bengaluru. For Xiaomi, it is facing renewed competition in the smart TV segment from OnePlus, Realme, Thomson, TCL and others. Now, this challenge means the company needs to gear up with new devices. However, Eshwar told us that the real arsenal for the company will be PatchWall UI more than the Mi TV models.