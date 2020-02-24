comscore Xiaomi PatchWall 3.0 coming soon to Mi TV range | BGR India
Xiaomi PatchWall 3.0 coming soon to Mi TV range with improved UI, new content partners

The Xiaomi PatchWall 3.0 update will bring improved UI along with cleaner animations, horizontal scrolling, and a new Mi Lanting Pro font. Check out more details here.

  Published: February 24, 2020 9:26 AM IST
Electronics giant Xiaomi currently seems to be working on the next software update for its Mi TV devices. The company shared some information about the changes one can expect from the upcoming update. Xiaomi will simply call the update PatchWall 3.0, the successor to the 2.0 that launched in 2019. For the people who have not used Mi TV Smart TV devices, PatchWall is a custom software launcher that comes with all the Xiaomi Mi TVs in the market. This third update comes more than two years after the company entered the Smart TV category in India.

Xiaomi PatchWall 3.0 update details

According to a report from Gadgets360, PatchWall 3.0 will feature several new features and improvements. The update will bring improved UI along with cleaner animations, horizontal scrolling, and a new Mi Lanting Pro font. Xiaomi has also added two new content partners with this update including Docubay and Lattu Kids. Mi TV users will be able to stream international documentaries and over 1,500 hours of kids’ content. This update will also bring a dedicated sports channel. The channel will come with deep Hotstar integration along with “one-click play” for sports. This will be based on what is available at the time.

The company also revealed another feature coming in the update called Mi List. This is a curated list of TV shows and movies that Mi TV users can refer to discover new content. As note din the report, PatchWall currently has more than 20 content partners offering a wide range of content. Users can also access multiple OTT (Over The Top) services including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, and more.

There is no additional information about the rollout of the upcoming update. In addition, Xiaomi has also not revealed the list of Mi TV devices that are eligible to receive this update. The company is likely to share these details near the launch of the update.

