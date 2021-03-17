Redmi is all set to launch its first-ever smart TV in India today. While we are not sure which TV model Redmi will bring for the Indian market, rumours suggest that there could be two models – one with 55-inch screen and second with 65-inch screen. The virtual launch event of the Redmi TV will begin at 12noon on Redmi India’s YouTube and social media channel. You can watch the event below as well: Also Read - Apple led the growing wearable pack in Q4 2020, Xiaomi followed

What we know about the upcoming Redmi TV

The Redmi TV has been teased on Amazon India website. Teasers claim that the Redmi TV will offer “XL experience” to consumers, which means that the upcoming smart TV will offer a massive screen and deliver stunning viewing experience. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 first sale on Amazon, Mi.com at 12 PM: Price, launch offers, full specifications

For the unaware, the brand sells several Redmi TVs in the home market, China, and should bring one or two from the existing ones to India today.

The availability of the upcoming Redmi TV hasn’t been announced yet but as teased, it will be available on Amazon and Mi.com. Later, on offline stories including Mi Home, Mi Preferred partner stores and offline stores across the country.

What rumours suggest

Past rumours suggested that the upcoming Redmi smart TV could be the Redmi Max TV, which launched in China recently. The official teaser, however, suggests that the smart TV just as other Redmi products available in India is ‘Made in India’.

Ahead of the launch event, Global VP and MD Xiaomi India, Manu Kumar Jain confirmed via a tweet that the upcoming Redmi TV will come packed with Xiaomi’s Vivid Picture Engine along with support for HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision.

Some rumours also suggest that the Redmi TV could feature 4K panels. The company has also confirmed to offer ‘XL Audio Experience’ and that could mean a collaboration with Dolby.

The pricing of the Redmi TV remains a mystery. Rumours suggest that the smart TV could be around the Rs 50,000 price mark for the 65-inch variant while the 50-inch could be cheaper by Rs 10,000.