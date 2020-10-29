Xiaomi releases PatchWall 3.0 for the Mi TV models in India

Xiaomi has updated the PatchWall interface for all its Mi TV models in India. Xiaomi’s Mi TV smart TV models come with Android TV as the main platform but accompany the custom PatchWall interface. The PatchWall interface basically acts as a live content library that merges the OTT apps as well as conventional Live TV content. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 with 10th Gen Intel Core i3, in-built webcam launching soon in India

The PatchWall interface offers more than 23+ content partners and has content available in 16+ languages, thereby allowing users to search for content in their preferred Indian language. The new PatchWall update brings 3 new features including an immersive carousel, User Centre and Live TV. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite details revealed, could launch as Redmi Watch

New features in PatchWall 3.0

Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series in works, may ship with 22.5W fast charger in the box

User Centre

The new update brings a dedicated User Centre that acts as a personal hub for users. User Centre acts as a hub for a number of unique features. ‘My Watchlist’ lets you watch all your favorite content across apps and discover it via the User Centre page. My Watchlist also allows you to continue playing your last watched content and easy navigation to your wishlist or your subscribed OTT platforms. It also showcases the content that is trending, upcoming, and the one that is currently available on PatchWall so you never miss out on your favorite shows or movies.

Immersive Carousel

The PatchWall 3.0 new update brings an immersive carousel that makes the title posters much more beautiful and impactful. Also, users can browse through a list of recommendations of similar content in tune with the current content they are watching on the carousel. The immersive carousel gives the Patchwall users a unique and unmatched TV viewing experience with comprehensive details for all their favorite TV shows, movies, etc.

Live TV

The catalog of new live TV service providers includes live content from Hungama, ABP, Republic TV, EpicOn, Hoichoi and SunNXT. The regional experience is amped up under the SunNXT umbrella with Gemini, Surya, Udaya, Sun, and KTV offering premier movies and shows in four Southern languages. The Live content has been categorized under seven sections on the Live Channels namely Live News, Free to Watch, Live Music, Watch in HD, Comedy Anytime, and Explore More.