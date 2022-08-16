comscore Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32 with Dolby Audio launched at under Rs 20,000
News

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32 with Dolby Audio launched, priced under Rs 20,000

Smart TVs

Xiaomi claims that the new Smart TV 5A Pro 32 uses a Vivid Picture Engine technology for "an immersive and true-to-life viewing experience."

xiaomismarttv5apropress

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro is the latest addition to the company’s range of budget smart televisions in India. The new Xiaomi Smart comes in a single 32-inch size featuring Dolby Audio speakers and the company’s proprietary PatchWall software for a content-rich interface. Xiaomi claims that the new television uses a Vivid Picture Engine technology for “an immersive and true-to-life viewing experience.” While that may or may not be true, the fact that the panel is HD Ready means the content will not display at its best quality. Also Read - Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro to launch in India on August 16

Sudeep Sahu, senior product manager at Xiaomi India, said that the launch of the Xiaomi Smart 5A Pro comes after the company received “a great response” for the Smart TV 5A. “The television takes the consumer experience to the next level, with its amazing colours, smoother performance and crisper audio. With this addition to the 5A series, we hope to build to the momentum of providing consumers with amazing products with honest prices and innovative technology,” he said.

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32 price in India

There is a single 32-inch model for the new Smart TV 5A Pro, which costs Rs 16,999. Xiaomi said the new smart television will be available from its website, Mi Homes, Amazon, and Flipkart. People looking to buy it from a local retailer will have to wait. ICICI Bank card owners can get up to a Rs 1,500 discount on the television.

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32 specifications

The new Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32 is an entry-level smart television, which explains its modest specifications. The first thing that gives that away is the HD-Ready 32-inch screen. But people who want a TV for small rooms will appreciate the size. The panel has very thin bezels around, making the TV look sleek. The company says it has a metal bezel-less design that “ensures the ability to seamlessly integrate with, and elevate, any space while providing an immersive viewing experience.” The panel uses the Vivid Picture Engine for fine-tuning colours.

You get two stereo 24W speakers on the Smart TV 5A Pro for sound. These speakers are powered by Dolby Audio, as well as DTS:X and DTS Virtual:X technologies. Powering the TV is a quad-core Cortex A55 processor, an upgrade over the Cortex A35. The television has 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It runs Android TV 11-based PatchWall that integrates more than 30 Indian and international content partners and is available in more than 15 languages. The bundled remote control has buttons such as Quick Mute, Quick Wake, and Quick Settings.

  • Published Date: August 16, 2022 1:22 PM IST

