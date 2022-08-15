Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro to launch in India on August 16

Xiaomi will launch a new smart television in India on August 16. According to the company website, the upcoming TV will join the Smart TV 5A series of Android TV-powered televisions. The new television is Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro and will come in a 32-inch size. However, it is likely to be available in more sizes, much like previous models in the series. The website also reveals key specifications of the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro. A look at those specifications and you will know that the upcoming Xiaomi TV will be affordable.

According to the Xiaomi India website, the upcoming Smart TV 5A Pro will come with thin bezels around the 32-inch panel. It will support both a table stand and a VESA wall mount. The stand will likely be a part of the retail box. An ARM Cortex-A55 CPU will power the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro. This CPU is an upgrade over the Cortex-A35 CPU used by previous models in the Smart TV 5A series.

The 32-inch panel of the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro will support an HD-ready resolution, which is 1366×768 pixels. It will be an LED-backlit panel. The TV will feature 20W stereo speakers, Dolby Audio, and the company’s custom Android 11-based PatchWall UI. For connectivity, the TV will come with dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and several ports.

The rest of the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro specifications are unclear. So is the price. However, we can assume the upcoming Xiaomi TV will cost under Rs 20,000 basis the official specifications. At a sub-Rs 20,000 price, the new Xiaomi smart television will likely take on Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch.

The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro will essentially be a bumped-up version of the Smart TV 5A, which starts at Rs 13,999. The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A comes in 32-inch, 40-inch, and 43-inch sizes. Except for the 32-inch model, all models have a FullHD panel and 24W “immersive” speakers. There is Android 11 software pre-loaded with the company’s PatchWall UI. This custom skin has the IMDb integration. The speakers of the television support both Dolby Audio and DTS X.