comscore Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro to launch in India on August 16
News

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro to launch in India on August 16

Smart TVs

Xiaomi's upcoming Smart TV 5A Pro price may be under Rs 20,000 and it will likely take on the Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch.

  • Published: August 15, 2022 5:43 PM IST
xiaomismarttv5apro

Xiaomi will launch a new smart television in India on August 16. According to the company website, the upcoming TV will join the Smart TV 5A series of Android TV-powered televisions. The new television is Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro and will come in a 32-inch size. However, it is likely to be available in more sizes, much like previous models in the series. The website also reveals key specifications of the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro. A look at those specifications and you will know that the upcoming Xiaomi TV will be affordable.

According to the Xiaomi India website, the upcoming Smart TV 5A Pro will come with thin bezels around the 32-inch panel. It will support both a table stand and a VESA wall mount. The stand will likely be a part of the retail box. An ARM Cortex-A55 CPU will power the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro. This CPU is an upgrade over the Cortex-A35 CPU used by previous models in the Smart TV 5A series.

The 32-inch panel of the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro will support an HD-ready resolution, which is 1366×768 pixels. It will be an LED-backlit panel. The TV will feature 20W stereo speakers, Dolby Audio, and the company’s custom Android 11-based PatchWall UI. For connectivity, the TV will come with dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and several ports.

The rest of the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro specifications are unclear. So is the price. However, we can assume the upcoming Xiaomi TV will cost under Rs 20,000 basis the official specifications. At a sub-Rs 20,000 price, the new Xiaomi smart television will likely take on Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch.

The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro will essentially be a bumped-up version of the Smart TV 5A, which starts at Rs 13,999. The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A comes in 32-inch, 40-inch, and 43-inch sizes. Except for the 32-inch model, all models have a FullHD panel and 24W “immersive” speakers. There is Android 11 software pre-loaded with the company’s PatchWall UI. This custom skin has the IMDb integration. The speakers of the television support both Dolby Audio and DTS X.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 15, 2022 5:43 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Mahindra unveils five new electric SUVs along with new XUV and BE brands
automobile
Mahindra unveils five new electric SUVs along with new XUV and BE brands
Apple, other tech companies fight India's caste system with new policies

News

Apple, other tech companies fight India's caste system with new policies

Realme 9i 5G shows up in live images

Mobiles

Realme 9i 5G shows up in live images

Telegram new Emoji Platform, custom animated emoji, more: Check details

Apps

Telegram new Emoji Platform, custom animated emoji, more: Check details

Ola S1 launched in India at Rs 99,999: Check features, range, colour options, more

automobile

Ola S1 launched in India at Rs 99,999: Check features, range, colour options, more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Mahindra unveils five new electric SUVs along with new XUV and BE brands

Apple, other tech companies fight India's caste system with new policies

Realme 9i 5G shows up in live images

Telegram new Emoji Platform, custom animated emoji, more: Check details

Ola S1 launched in India at Rs 99,999: Check features, range, colour options, more

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under 25,000 in India

List of Smartphones Made In India 2022

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A, Check Out the First Impressions Video here

Jio 5G vs Airtel 5G: Launch date, top speeds, and cities for first rollout

Check Out The Top 5 Home Delivery Apps, Blinkit, Dunzo and More, Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under ₹25,000 in India, OnePlus, Realme, Samsung, Motorola and More

Features

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under ₹25,000 in India, OnePlus, Realme, Samsung, Motorola and More
Independence Day 2022 Special: Check Out the List of Made in India Smartphones like iPhone 13, OnePlus and More

Features

Independence Day 2022 Special: Check Out the List of Made in India Smartphones like iPhone 13, OnePlus and More
OnePlus 10T Review: Is it worth buying? Check out our detailed review here

Reviews

OnePlus 10T Review: Is it worth buying? Check out our detailed review here
GOOGLE PIXEL 6A : First Impressions #googlepixel6a

Features

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A : First Impressions #googlepixel6a

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

70,790

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

43,690

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999