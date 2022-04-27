comscore Xiaomi Smart TV 5A, OLED Vision launched in India: Check details
Xiaomi Smart TV 5A, Xiaomi OLED Vision smart TVs launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Xiaomi today launched Smart TV 5A in India. It also launched its first ever OLED TV – Xiaomi OLED Vision – in India.

Xiaomi OLED Vision

Image: Xiaomi

Xiaomi today hosted a special event in India wherein it launched a host of new devices including the Xiaomi Pad 5 and the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G smartphone. In addition to this, the company launched two new smart TV series in the country. First is the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A, which is available in 32-inch, 40-inch and 43-inch variants. The second is the Xiaomi OLED Vision, which is the company’s first OLED-screen smart TV in the country. Also Read - Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet launched with Smart Pen at Rs 24,999: Check specs, other details

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A, Xiaomi OLED Vision price and availability

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Xiaomi OLED Vision smart TV costs Rs 89,999 in India. As a part of the launch offer, Xiaomi is giving a discount of Rs 6,000 on the purchases made using HDFC Bank credit card and EMI transactions, which bring down the price of the device to Rs 83,999. It will go on sale in the country via Mi.com, Flipkart, Amazon India, Mi Home and retail stores starting 12PM on May 19. Also Read - Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi Pad 5, Xiaomi Smart TV 5A to launch in India today at 12pm: How to watch it live

On the other hand, the 32-inch variant of the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A costs Rs 15,499 while the 40-inch and 43-inch variants cost Rs 22,999 and Rs 25,999 respectively. Xiaomi is offering a discount of Rs 2,000 on the purchases made using HDFC Bank credit card and EMI transactions. This will bring down the effective price of the 32-inch variant of the device to Rs 13,499, 40-inch variant to Rs 20,999 and 43-inch variant to Rs 23,999. Also Read - Redmi 10A with a 5,000 mA battery to go on first sale today at 12 pm on Amazon, Mi.com

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A

Image: Xiaomi

Xiaomi OLED Vision specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Xiaomi OLED Vision smart TV comes with a bezel-less design and a metallic frame. It comes with a 4.6mm thin profile. Xiaomi says that the Xiaomi OLED Vision smart TV is its slimmest TV yet. It offers a 97% screen-to-body ratio, 1500000:1 contrast ratio, True 10-bit display along with self-illuminating panels and Reality Flow technology. It also features IMAX Enhanced technology. Xiaomi says that its OLED Vision smart TV is the first TV in India to get this technology. It also gets Dolby Vision IQ technology, HDR10+ support and Vivid Picture Engine 2.

For sound, Xiaomi OLED Vision smart TV has Dolby Atmos, a 1.4L speaker cavity, four active drivers and four passive drivers, a 30W speaker and support for dtsX technology. Coming to the performance, the smart TV is powered by a quad-core A73 processor that is coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space. For connectivity it has three HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB ports, an Ethernet port, an AV port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and WiFi 6. It runs the company’s Patchwall UI.

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A specification

Coming to the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A, it comes with a full HD display with a bezel-less metallic design. It comes in three variants – 32-inch, 40-inch and 43-inch. It is powered by the Cortex A55 system-on-chip with 1.5GB of RAM, which the company says offers 50% faster performance.

For audio, it has a 24W speaker with support for dtsX technology and Dolby Audio. It runs Google’s Android TV 11 operating system with Xiaomi’s Patchwall skin on top. This Patchwall skin comes with IMDb integration, universal search feature, kids mode and support for over 300 live channels. And for connectivity it has Dual Band WiFi with support for 5GHz and 2.4GHz channels and Bluetooth 5.0.

  • Published Date: April 27, 2022 2:07 PM IST

