Xiaomi sold over 2.5 lakh units of Mi TV during the festive season sale

Xiaomi sold more than 2.5 lakh Mi TVs during the festive season sale. The company had earlier announced that it sold over 1.5 million devices during the first few hours of the sales. Now, it has announced the 2,50,000 Mi TVs were sold across Mi.com, Flipkart and Amazon India in the first few days of Diwali sale. The company also notes that Mi TV remains the highest-selling TV on Amazon and Flipkart during the shopping festival.

The Chinese company is already the leading brand in smart TV segment and is now the #1 brand on Flipkart in terms of value. In other words, Xiaomi sold over 43 Mi TVs per minute during the festive season. The Mi TVs, according to Xiaomi, also achieved bestseller status across partner platforms during the sale. It says two out of five best-selling smart TVs on Amazon India were Mi TVs. The 32-inch Mi TV 4C Pro and 43-inch Mi TV 4A Pro are ranked #1 and #2 respectively on Amazon India.

“Our Smart TV business was born in 2018 and it has flourished well in India. We hit our first million in India within eight months of origin and two million in another five months,” Eshwar Nilakanta, Category Lead – MiTV, Xiaomi India, said in a statement. “In September this year, we announced a three million milestone where the additional million took us only four months. This is a testament to all the love from our Mi Fans where they helped us reach a monumental 250,000 in mere days,” he added.

Xiaomi also announced that Mi TV is now the #1 TV brand on Flipkart in terms of value. It is also the highest-selling TV brand on both Amazon India and Flipkart. The Chinese company also started selling the Mi TV 4X 65-inch via Mi.com and Flipkart from September 29 as part of Diwali product lineup. It also offers two other models in the Mi TV 4X with 43-inch or 50-inch displays via either Flipkart or Amazon India.