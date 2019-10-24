comscore Xiaomi sold more than 5 lakh Mi TV units during Diwali festival sale
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • Xiaomi sold over 5 lakh Mi TV units during Diwali festival sale
News

Xiaomi sold over 5 lakh Mi TV units during Diwali festival sale

Smart TVs

Xiaomi has announced that it has achieved a record-breaking sale of over 500,000 Mi TV units in just 24 days starting September 28. Read on to know more about it.

  • Published: October 24, 2019 1:29 PM IST
xiaomi mi tv 4x 65 main

Photo: Xiaomi

Xiaomi has announced that it has achieved a record-breaking sale of over 500,000 Mi TV units in just 24 days starting September 28. The company achieved this milestone during the Diwali With Mi sale on Mi.com, Flipkart, Amazon, and all the other offline channels. During the same period, the company revealed that the Mi TV was also the highest-selling TV across Amazon and Flipkart. The brand hasn’t revealed the names of the Mi TVs that Xiaomi shipped the most.

Eshwar Nilakantan, Category Lead – MiTV, Xiaomi India says, “Our Smart TV business was born in 2018 and it has flourished well in India. In a short span of time of three months since inception, we became the #1 Smart TV brand in India and have continued our streak for five consecutive quarters. This is a testament to all the love from our Mi Fans where they helped us reach a monumental 500,000 in just 24 days. We believe, we are the first brand to achieve this milestone in less than a month and we are thrilled, and equally humbled by all the love we received from our customers.”

Xiaomi patents dual in-display selfie camera technology: Report

Also Read

Xiaomi patents dual in-display selfie camera technology: Report

This announcement comes after the company had said it sold 5.3 million devices during the festive season sale. Earlier this month, the Chinese handset maker revealed that it achieved a record-breaking sale of over 53 lakh devices. Xiaomi also announced that Redmi Note 7 series was the best-selling smartphone series on Flipkart. The brand sold over 2.5 million phones during the same period last year. It has witnessed over 50 percent year-over-year growth in sales this year.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

The Redmi 7 and Redmi 7A were the best selling budget smartphones on Amazon India. It claimed that five out of the top 10 best selling smartphones were Xiaomi devices during the sale. Xiaomi device ecosystem comprises of smartphones, Mi TVs, Mi Band(s), Mi power banks, Mi earphones and other Mi Ecosystem devices and accessory products. During the sale period, Xiaomi said that its Mi TV 4C Pro (32) and Mi TV 4A Pro (43) were the best selling TVs on Amazon India.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 24, 2019 1:29 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Google Go app's new mode adds new level of privacy: All you need to know
News
Google Go app's new mode adds new level of privacy: All you need to know
Qualcomm Snapdragon 735 SoC leaks online; details

News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 735 SoC leaks online; details

Redmi 8, Redmi 8A updates rolling out in India

News

Redmi 8, Redmi 8A updates rolling out in India

Android 9 Pie adoption increases to 22.6 percent after 12 months

News

Android 9 Pie adoption increases to 22.6 percent after 12 months

Xiaomi sold over 5 lakh Mi TV units during Diwali festival sale

Smart TVs

Xiaomi sold over 5 lakh Mi TV units during Diwali festival sale

Most Popular

Nubia Red Magic 3s Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

Xiaomi Redmi 8 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3S First Impressions

Google Go app's new mode adds new level of privacy: All you need to know

Qualcomm Snapdragon 735 SoC leaks online; details

Redmi 8, Redmi 8A updates rolling out in India

Android 9 Pie adoption increases to 22.6 percent after 12 months

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro getting OxygenOS Open Beta 4

Top 5 Fitness Trackers and smartwatches under Rs 15000

How to choose the right Air Purifier?

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi 8, Redmi 8A updates rolling out in India

News

Redmi 8, Redmi 8A updates rolling out in India
Xiaomi sold over 5 lakh Mi TV units during Diwali festival sale

Smart TVs

Xiaomi sold over 5 lakh Mi TV units during Diwali festival sale
Top 10 Smart TV deals you can't miss during Amazon, Flipkart Diwali sales

Deals

Top 10 Smart TV deals you can't miss during Amazon, Flipkart Diwali sales
Made In India smartphones: iPhone XR, Redmi Note 8 and more

News

Made In India smartphones: iPhone XR, Redmi Note 8 and more
Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50-inch 4K TV goes on sale at 1PM on Amazon India

Smart TVs

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50-inch 4K TV goes on sale at 1PM on Amazon India

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Exynos 990 हुआ लॉन्च, 120Hz डिस्प्ले और 108-megapixel सिंगल कैमरा को करेगा सपोर्ट

PUBG Mobile update 0.16.0 Erangel 2.0 के साथ 16 दिसंबर को होगी रिलीज

Club Factory सितंबर 2019 में Google Play Store पर हुआ सबसे ज्यादा डाउनलोड

Chandrayaan-2: चंद्रमा पर विक्रम लैंडर को खोजने में असफल रही अमेरिकी एजेंसी NASA

BSNL और MTNL का होगा मर्जर, 69,000 करोड़ रुपये के रिवाइवल पैकेज को मंजूरी

News

Google Go app's new mode adds new level of privacy: All you need to know
News
Google Go app's new mode adds new level of privacy: All you need to know
Qualcomm Snapdragon 735 SoC leaks online; details

News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 735 SoC leaks online; details
Redmi 8, Redmi 8A updates rolling out in India

News

Redmi 8, Redmi 8A updates rolling out in India
Android 9 Pie adoption increases to 22.6 percent after 12 months

News

Android 9 Pie adoption increases to 22.6 percent after 12 months
OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro getting OxygenOS Open Beta 4

News

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro getting OxygenOS Open Beta 4