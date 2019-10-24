Xiaomi has announced that it has achieved a record-breaking sale of over 500,000 Mi TV units in just 24 days starting September 28. The company achieved this milestone during the Diwali With Mi sale on Mi.com, Flipkart, Amazon, and all the other offline channels. During the same period, the company revealed that the Mi TV was also the highest-selling TV across Amazon and Flipkart. The brand hasn’t revealed the names of the Mi TVs that Xiaomi shipped the most.

Eshwar Nilakantan, Category Lead – MiTV, Xiaomi India says, “Our Smart TV business was born in 2018 and it has flourished well in India. In a short span of time of three months since inception, we became the #1 Smart TV brand in India and have continued our streak for five consecutive quarters. This is a testament to all the love from our Mi Fans where they helped us reach a monumental 500,000 in just 24 days. We believe, we are the first brand to achieve this milestone in less than a month and we are thrilled, and equally humbled by all the love we received from our customers.”

This announcement comes after the company had said it sold 5.3 million devices during the festive season sale. Earlier this month, the Chinese handset maker revealed that it achieved a record-breaking sale of over 53 lakh devices. Xiaomi also announced that Redmi Note 7 series was the best-selling smartphone series on Flipkart. The brand sold over 2.5 million phones during the same period last year. It has witnessed over 50 percent year-over-year growth in sales this year.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

The Redmi 7 and Redmi 7A were the best selling budget smartphones on Amazon India. It claimed that five out of the top 10 best selling smartphones were Xiaomi devices during the sale. Xiaomi device ecosystem comprises of smartphones, Mi TVs, Mi Band(s), Mi power banks, Mi earphones and other Mi Ecosystem devices and accessory products. During the sale period, Xiaomi said that its Mi TV 4C Pro (32) and Mi TV 4A Pro (43) were the best selling TVs on Amazon India.