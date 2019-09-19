Xiaomi just recently launched a 65-inch Mi TV 4X in India. The company also unveiled two new models of the Mi TV 4X series. There is a 43-inch model with 4K HDR 10-bit display and a 50-inch 4K HDR 10-bit display. At the launch event, Xiaomi said that these TVs will ship with Netflix and Prime Video out of the box, unlike old Mi TVs. The brand also promised that it will deliver the update to older models as well over the coming months.

Now, the Chinese phone maker has announced that it will roll out Netflix and Prime Video to Mi TV Pro series in Q4. The Mi TV Pro line up includes Mi TV 4A Pro, Mi TV 4C Pro and Mi TV 4 Pro. Xiaomi has also confirmed that almost all the variants of these Mi TVs will get the update. Read on to know more about these Mi TVs. The Mi TV Pro variants that we have mentioned below will receive the update.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro series (32, 43, 49)

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro is available in three screen sizes in India. There is a 32-inch model, a 43-inch model and a 49-inch variant. The 32-inch Mi LED TV 4A Pro is now available at a discounted price of Rs 12,499. The TV is getting a price cut of Rs 2,500 in the country. The 43-inch Mi LED TV 4A Pro is now available for Rs 21,999, which is a discount of Rs 4,000 on its retail price. Xiaomi has already sold over two million units of these popular models and the discount should further help the sales.

The 43-inch Mi LED TV 4A Pro features a Full HD panel with 60Hz refresh rate. The 32-inch model, on the other hand, has an HD Ready panel. Both the models are powered by a quad-core Amlogic Cortex processor. There is 1GB of RAM, 8GB storage and they pack Mali-450 GPU. They feature dual 10W speakers, three USB and HDMI ports. There is one Ethernet port, one AV port, one earphone out and WiFi. These televisions run Android TV with Xiaomi‘s Patchwall UI and support both audio and video decoder.

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4C Pro (32-inch)

The Mi LED TV 4C Pro comes with a 32-inch panel supporting a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. It also comes equipped with dual 10W speakers for audio output. Powered by quad-core Amlogic CPU and Mali-450 GPU, the TV comes with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. It has two USB ports, three HDMI ports, one Ethernet jack, one AV port, earphone out and WiFi support.

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 Pro (55-inch)

The Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 Pro 55 features a 4K display with almost no bezels surrounding it. The 55-inch display of Mi LED TV 4 Pro has a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and supports 178-degree wide viewing angle. It has a refresh rate of 60Hz and response time of 8 milliseconds. The TV supports Dolby Audio and comes with two 8W speakers. Xiaomi has also equipped the Mi LED TV with two USB 2.0 ports, three HDMI ports, one Ethernet port, one AV port and one S/PDIF port.

It also supports Bluetooth 4.2 and WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n for connectivity. The Mi LED TV 4 Pro 55 is powered by quad-core Amlogic Cortex A53 CPU coupled with Mali-450 MP graphics processor. It comes with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It runs PatchWall with Android TV and supports Google Assistant for voice search.