comscore Xiaomi to roll out Netflix, Prime Video to Mi TV 4A Pro, Mi TV 4C Pro in Q4
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi to roll out Netflix, Prime Video to Mi TV 4A Pro, Mi TV 4C Pro and more
News

Xiaomi to roll out Netflix, Prime Video to Mi TV 4A Pro, Mi TV 4C Pro and more

News

Xiaomi has announced that it will roll out Netflix and Prime Video to Mi TV Pro series in Q4. The Mi TV Pro line up includes Mi TV 4A Pro, Mi TV 4C Pro and Mi TV 4 Pro. Here's everything you need to know.

  • Updated: September 19, 2019 3:35 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 32 main

Xiaomi just recently launched a 65-inch Mi TV 4X in India. The company also unveiled two new models of the Mi TV 4X series. There is a 43-inch model with 4K HDR 10-bit display and a 50-inch 4K HDR 10-bit display. At the launch event, Xiaomi said that these TVs will ship with Netflix and Prime Video out of the box, unlike old Mi TVs. The brand also promised that it will deliver the update to older models as well over the coming months.

Now, the Chinese phone maker has announced that it will roll out Netflix and Prime Video to Mi TV Pro series in Q4. The Mi TV Pro line up includes Mi TV 4A Pro, Mi TV 4C Pro and Mi TV 4 Pro. Xiaomi has also confirmed that almost all the variants of these Mi TVs will get the update. Read on to know more about these Mi TVs. The Mi TV Pro variants that we have mentioned below will receive the update.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro series (32, 43, 49)

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro is available in three screen sizes in India. There is a 32-inch model, a 43-inch model and a 49-inch variant. The 32-inch Mi LED TV 4A Pro is now available at a discounted price of Rs 12,499. The TV is getting a price cut of Rs 2,500 in the country. The 43-inch Mi LED TV 4A Pro is now available for Rs 21,999, which is a discount of Rs 4,000 on its retail price. Xiaomi has already sold over two million units of these popular models and the discount should further help the sales.

The 43-inch Mi LED TV 4A Pro features a Full HD panel with 60Hz refresh rate. The 32-inch model, on the other hand, has an HD Ready panel. Both the models are powered by a quad-core Amlogic Cortex processor. There is 1GB of RAM, 8GB storage and they pack Mali-450 GPU. They feature dual 10W speakers, three USB and HDMI ports. There is one Ethernet port, one AV port, one earphone out and WiFi. These televisions run Android TV with Xiaomi‘s Patchwall UI and support both audio and video decoder.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4C Pro (32-inch)

The Mi LED TV 4C Pro comes with a 32-inch panel supporting a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. It also comes equipped with dual 10W speakers for audio output. Powered by quad-core Amlogic CPU and Mali-450 GPU, the TV comes with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. It has two USB ports, three HDMI ports, one Ethernet jack, one AV port, earphone out and WiFi support.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X with 65-inch 4K HDR panel launched in India: Price, Specifications and Features

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X with 65-inch 4K HDR panel launched in India: Price, Specifications and Features

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 Pro (55-inch)

The Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 Pro 55 features a 4K display with almost no bezels surrounding it. The 55-inch display of Mi LED TV 4 Pro has a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and supports 178-degree wide viewing angle. It has a refresh rate of 60Hz and response time of 8 milliseconds. The TV supports Dolby Audio and comes with two 8W speakers. Xiaomi has also equipped the Mi LED TV with two USB 2.0 ports, three HDMI ports, one Ethernet port, one AV port and one S/PDIF port.

It also supports Bluetooth 4.2 and WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n for connectivity. The Mi LED TV 4 Pro 55 is powered by quad-core Amlogic Cortex A53 CPU coupled with Mali-450 MP graphics processor. It comes with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It runs PatchWall with Android TV and supports Google Assistant for voice search.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 19, 2019 3:10 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 19, 2019 3:35 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi to roll out Netflix, Prime Video to Mi TV 4A Pro, Mi TV 4C Pro and more
Smart TVs
Xiaomi to roll out Netflix, Prime Video to Mi TV 4A Pro, Mi TV 4C Pro and more
TV prices to dip by 3-4 percent as government scraps import duty

Smart TVs

TV prices to dip by 3-4 percent as government scraps import duty

Apple iOS 13: How to download and install on iPhone, and iPod Touch

How To

Apple iOS 13: How to download and install on iPhone, and iPod Touch

TicWatch Pro, TicWatch C2 and TicWatch E2 launched in India

Wearables

TicWatch Pro, TicWatch C2 and TicWatch E2 launched in India

Xiaomi Redmi 8A India launch set for September 25: Check expected specs

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8A India launch set for September 25: Check expected specs

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M30s First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review

Motorola Moto E6S First Impressions

Realme XT Review

Lenovo Carme smartwatch first impressions

Apple Music comes to Amazon Echo devices in India

Samsung Galaxy A70s to launch in India this month

Xiaomi Redmi 8A India launch set for September 25: Check expected specs

Airtel Xstream Stick hands-on pictures show the new streaming dongle

Snapchat introduces 3D Camera Mode

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

TV prices to dip by 3-4 percent as government scraps import duty

Smart TVs

TV prices to dip by 3-4 percent as government scraps import duty
Xiaomi to roll out Netflix, Prime Video to Mi TV 4A Pro, Mi TV 4C Pro and more

Smart TVs

Xiaomi to roll out Netflix, Prime Video to Mi TV 4A Pro, Mi TV 4C Pro and more
Xiaomi Redmi 8A India launch set for September 25: Check expected specs

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8A India launch set for September 25: Check expected specs
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 sale in India today via Amazon.in: Check price, features

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 sale in India today via Amazon.in: Check price, features
OnePlus TV Remote's seamless switching between apps teased

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV Remote's seamless switching between apps teased

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 5 Pro को मिली नई अपडेट, रियर कैमरा की क्वॉलिटी हुई पहले से बेहतर

Xiaomi Redmi 8A भारत में 25 सितंबर को होगा लॉन्च, 5000mAh होगी बैटरी

OnePlus 7T स्मार्टफोन Amazon India पर हुआ लिस्ट, स्पेसिफिकेशंस का अंदाजा लगाने पर मिलेगा फ्री

Xiaomi अपना पहला 8K Mi TV 24 सितंबर को लॉन्च करेगी, जानें डिटेल्स

Nokia का पहला 48 मेगापिक्सल वाला फोन Nokia 7.2 भारत में 18,599 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च


News

Apple Music comes to Amazon Echo devices in India
News
Apple Music comes to Amazon Echo devices in India
Samsung Galaxy A70s to launch in India this month

News

Samsung Galaxy A70s to launch in India this month
Xiaomi Redmi 8A India launch set for September 25: Check expected specs

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8A India launch set for September 25: Check expected specs
Airtel Xstream Stick hands-on pictures show the new streaming dongle

News

Airtel Xstream Stick hands-on pictures show the new streaming dongle
Snapchat introduces 3D Camera Mode

News

Snapchat introduces 3D Camera Mode