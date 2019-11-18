Ziox Electronics has launched a new HD Ready ZSLTV4001 Smart TV in India. The latest 40-inch smart TV comes with three years of warranty. This Android TV is priced at Rs 37,999 in the country. The television features slim bezels, and ships with Android 8.0 out of the box. The company is offering the TV in only 1GB RAM and 8GB storage option.

It includes stereo surrounding soundbox speakers. The 40-inch Smart TV supports 1366 x 768 pixels resolution with an A+ Grade Panel display. It promises superior audio precision with 20W speakers. The HD Ready TV also offers support for Miracast and E-share app. As for the connectivity options, the TV supports two HDMI ports, two USB ports, Wi-Fi as well as LAN.

Ziox says “the TV is equipped with surge protection for power fluctuations, protects itself from overheating and excessive moisture.” The newly launched TV also comes with Eye Safe tech, supporting longer hours of TV viewing.

The television comes with a Smart Remote that supports Voice recognition and features a mouse cursor. Interested customers can buy Ziox Electronics’ latest 40-inch smart TV via leading retail stores in India.

Smart TVs are getting immensely popular, and brands like Xiaomi, TCL, Samsung, and others are regularly launching new models. A few weeks back, Panasonic unveiled new Android TVs under its online brand Sanyo. The Sanyo Kaizen 4K Android TVs run on Android 9 Pie OS. There are three models – the XT-49A082U with a 49-inch display costs Rs 29,999. The XT-55A082U with a 55-inch panel is priced at Rs 34,999, whereas the XT-65A082U with a 65-inch panel will cost Rs 55,999. These TVs are available via Amazon.in.