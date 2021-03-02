comscore Reliance Jio, Airtel acquire spectrums in the latest spectrum auction for the fourth-generation (4G) mobile networks
BLA21 cibil.com ageas federal zee hindustan
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • 4G spectrum auction: Reliance Jio comes out as highest bidder, Airtel follows
News

4G spectrum auction: Reliance Jio comes out as highest bidder, Airtel follows

Telecom

Reliance Jio, Airtel announced they have acquired spectrums in the latest spectrum auction for the fourth-generation (4G) mobile networks conducted by the Department of Telecom.

Telecom-Spectrum-Auctions

Reliance Jio and Airtel have announced that they have acquired spectrum in the latest spectrum auction that kicked off on March 1 for the fourth-generation (4G) mobile networks. Reliance Jio acquired spectrum in the 800 MHz, 1800 MHz and 2300 MHz bands. Meanwhile, Airtel said in a press release that the company has acquired 355.45 MHz spectrum for Rs 18,699 crores. Also Read - Top postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel, Vi with free Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video access

The latest spectrum auction for 4G mobile networks was held for the first time in four years. The auction of 2,251 megahertz airwaves by the end of the financial year 2020-21 at the reserved price of Rs 3.92 lakh crore was approved by the Union Cabinet on December 16. Also Read - BSNL launches Rs 249 recharge coupon with unlimited calling, 2GB daily data

Spectrums were offered across seven bands by the Department of Telecommunications. These include 700MHz, 800MHz, 900MHz, 1,800MHz, 2,100MHz, 2,300MHz and 2,500MHz. Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, as well as Airtel participated in the auction: Also Read - Telecom spectrum auctions begin today: Here's all you need to know

Reliance Jio acquires 800MHz, 1800MHz, 2300MHz spectrum for Rs 57,123 crores

Reliance Jio said in a press release that it has acquired spectrum in 800MHz, 1800MHz, 2300MHz bands at a price of Rs 57,123 crores. The company acquired spectrum in all 22 circles across India. The company added that the acquired spectrum can be utilised for the transition to 5G services at the appropriate time.

“Jio has revolutionised the digital landscape of India with the country becoming the fastest adopter of Digital Life. We want to ensure that we keep on enhancing experiences, not only for our existing customers but also for the next 300 million users that will move to digital services. With our increased spectrum footprint, we are ready to further expand the digital footprint in India as well as get ourselves ready for the imminent 5G rollout,” Mukesh D Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries, said in a press statement.

Airtel acquires 355.45 MHz spectrum for Rs 18,699 crores

Bharti Airtel acquired 355.45 MHz spectrum across Sub GHz, mid band and 2300 MHz bands for Rs 18,699 crores. Airtel said in a press release that it has now secured pan-India footprint of Sub GHz spectrum. Further, the spectrum is said to help the player deliver 5G services in the future.

“At the outset, we would like to thank the Government for making abundant spectrum available for auctions. Airtel now has a solid spectrum portfolio that will enable it to continue delivering the best mobile broadband experience in India. We are most excited at bringing the power of Airtel services to an additional 90 million customers in India through the power of our Pan India Sub GHz footprint,” Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India & South Asia), Bharti Airtel said in a press release.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 2, 2021 7:24 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Jio, Airtel acquire spectrum in the latest 4G spectrum auction
Telecom
Jio, Airtel acquire spectrum in the latest 4G spectrum auction
Postpaid plans that include Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar access

Photo Gallery

Postpaid plans that include Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar access

Top postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel, Vi with free Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video access

Photo Gallery

Top postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel, Vi with free Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video access

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series prices leaked ahead of India launch

Mobiles

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series prices leaked ahead of India launch

2022 iPhone to finally ditch the notch and go for something too popular

News

2022 iPhone to finally ditch the notch and go for something too popular

Xiaomi Mi 10T now cheaper by Rs 3,000 in India, no relief for Mi 10T Pro

Deals

Xiaomi Mi 10T now cheaper by Rs 3,000 in India, no relief for Mi 10T Pro

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

2022 iPhone to finally ditch the notch and go for something too popular

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series prices leaked ahead of India launch

Redmi Note 10 series will get this exciting feature Xiaomi fans will like

Twitter to delete accounts spreading fake news on COVID-19 vaccine

Facebook rolls out Live Rooms feature on Instagram

The future of VR gaming is in India and even you can experience it

OnePlus 9 series India launch date could be revealed on March 8

Free Fire vs Call of Duty Mobile comparison: Graphics, Gameplay, system requirements and more

LastPass App data breach: Tips to tighten security on Android device

Don t Google Search these vulnerable topics: You will thank us later

Related Topics

Related Stories

Jio, Airtel acquire spectrum in the latest 4G spectrum auction

Telecom

Jio, Airtel acquire spectrum in the latest 4G spectrum auction
BSNL Rs 249 FRC launched with unlimited calling, 2GB data per day

Telecom

BSNL Rs 249 FRC launched with unlimited calling, 2GB data per day
Telecom spectrum auctions begin today: Highest bidders, validity and more

Telecom

Telecom spectrum auctions begin today: Highest bidders, validity and more
JioFiber free 30-day trial plans: Rs 1,000 will be non-refundable

Telecom

JioFiber free 30-day trial plans: Rs 1,000 will be non-refundable
New JioPhone 2021 offer: Here's what it is

Telecom

New JioPhone 2021 offer: Here's what it is

हिंदी समाचार

4G Spectrum 2021 की नीलामी पूरी, जियो ने खरीदें सबसे ज्यादा स्पेक्ट्रम

WhatsApp पर बदल जाएगा वॉइस मैसेजिंग का अंदाज, आया नया फीचर

Realme 8 Pro में मिलेगा 108MP का कैमरा, ऐसा होगा फोन का डिजाइन

Realme C21 स्मार्टफोन 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ इस दिन होगा लॉन्च, जानें खूबियां

OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G और OPPO F19 Pro जल्द होंगे लॉन्च, जानें इनकी खास बातें

Latest Videos

Here's how VR is taking gaming in India to the next level

Features

Here's how VR is taking gaming in India to the next level
Weekly News Roundup: PUBG New State trailer, Realme 8 Series teased, Redmi K40 and more

News

Weekly News Roundup: PUBG New State trailer, Realme 8 Series teased, Redmi K40 and more
How can you see who viewed your Facebook profile?

Features

How can you see who viewed your Facebook profile?
Nokia 3.4 review: Is it worth buying at Rs 11,999?

Reviews

Nokia 3.4 review: Is it worth buying at Rs 11,999?

News

2022 iPhone to finally ditch the notch and go for something too popular
News
2022 iPhone to finally ditch the notch and go for something too popular
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series prices leaked ahead of India launch

Mobiles

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series prices leaked ahead of India launch
Redmi Note 10 series will get this exciting feature Xiaomi fans will like

News

Redmi Note 10 series will get this exciting feature Xiaomi fans will like
Twitter to delete accounts spreading fake news on COVID-19 vaccine

News

Twitter to delete accounts spreading fake news on COVID-19 vaccine
Facebook rolls out Live Rooms feature on Instagram

News

Facebook rolls out Live Rooms feature on Instagram

new arrivals in india

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers