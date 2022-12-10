50 Indian cities now have 5G: Check if yours is on the list

5G services kicked off in India at the beginning of October. Both Airtel and Reliance Jio announced major plans to spearhead the 5G revolution in India, while Vi (formerly Vodafone Idea) took a backseat. The first two — also the leading telecom operators in India — have collectively now rolled out their 5G services in around 50 cities in India, making the next-generation wireless communication technology available to everyone. Also Read - iOS 16.2 brings support for Airtel 5G, Jio 5G but iPhone users must wait

The information was shared by the Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during the Parliament Question Hour. "Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) have started providing 5G services in the country from 01.10.2022 onwards and as of 26.11.2022, 5G services have started in 50 towns," the minister said in a reply to a question in the Parliament. He said the 5G services are available currently at no extra cost. In other words, you currently do not have to pay anything to use 5G in India and everything is free of charge if you are an existing paid customer of Airtel and Reliance Jio.

To be able to access 5G, you should be in a serviceable area and have a 5G phone. We have talked about whether you need a 5G phone and if you need one, how to go about it in this expansive article. And if you are set on that part, here are the 50 cities where you can use 5G services.

Airtel 5G Plus cities

Delhi

Siliguri

Bengaluru

Hyderabad

Varanasi

Mumbai

Nagpur

Chennai

Gurugram

Panipat

Guwahati

Patna

In addition to these cities, Airtel 5G Plus is available at several airports, including Jayprakash Narayan Airport in Patna, Kempegowda International Airport of Bengaluru, Lohegaon Airport in Pune, Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi, and Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur.

Jio True 5G cities

Delhi

Gurugram

Noida

Greater Noida

Faridabad

Mumbai

Varanasi

Kolkata

Bengaluru

Hyderabad

Chennai

Nathdwara

Pune

All 33-district headquarters of Gujarat

Both Reliance Jio and Airtel said they are committed to rolling out 5G services to more cities in the coming months as a part of their plan to finish the deployment by December next year.