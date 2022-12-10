comscore 50 Indian cities now have 5G: Check if yours is on the list
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • 50 Indian Cities Now Have 5g Check If Yours Is On The List
News

50 Indian cities now have 5G: Check if yours is on the list

Telecom

Airtel and Reliance Jio are adding more cities to their list of 5G-enabled areas and this list tells you if your city has 5G.

5ginindia

5G is now available in 50 Indian cities.

5G services kicked off in India at the beginning of October. Both Airtel and Reliance Jio announced major plans to spearhead the 5G revolution in India, while Vi (formerly Vodafone Idea) took a backseat. The first two — also the leading telecom operators in India — have collectively now rolled out their 5G services in around 50 cities in India, making the next-generation wireless communication technology available to everyone. Also Read - iOS 16.2 brings support for Airtel 5G, Jio 5G but iPhone users must wait

The information was shared by the Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during the Parliament Question Hour. “Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) have started providing 5G services in the country from 01.10.2022 onwards and as of 26.11.2022, 5G services have started in 50 towns,” the minister said in a reply to a question in the Parliament. He said the 5G services are available currently at no extra cost. In other words, you currently do not have to pay anything to use 5G in India and everything is free of charge if you are an existing paid customer of Airtel and Reliance Jio. Also Read - 5G in India: Govt tells telcos not to install 5G base stations within 2.1 km from airports, here's why

To be able to access 5G, you should be in a serviceable area and have a 5G phone. We have talked about whether you need a 5G phone and if you need one, how to go about it in this expansive article. And if you are set on that part, here are the 50 cities where you can use 5G services. Also Read - 5G to constitute over 50 percent of mobile subscriptions in India by 2028: Report

Airtel 5G Plus cities

  • Delhi
  • Siliguri
  • Bengaluru
  • Hyderabad
  • Varanasi
  • Mumbai
  • Nagpur
  • Chennai
  • Gurugram
  • Panipat
  • Guwahati
  • Patna

In addition to these cities, Airtel 5G Plus is available at several airports, including Jayprakash Narayan Airport in Patna, Kempegowda International Airport of Bengaluru, Lohegaon Airport in Pune, Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi, and Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur.

Jio True 5G cities

  • Delhi
  • Gurugram
  • Noida
  • Greater Noida
  • Faridabad
  • Mumbai
  • Varanasi
  • Kolkata
  • Bengaluru
  • Hyderabad
  • Chennai
  • Nathdwara
  • Pune
  • Gurugram
  • Noida
  • Ghaziabad
  • Faridabad
  • All 33-district headquarters of Gujarat

Both Reliance Jio and Airtel said they are committed to rolling out 5G services to more cities in the coming months as a part of their plan to finish the deployment by December next year.

  • Published Date: December 10, 2022 6:21 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Planning to buy Apple MacBook Air M1? Here's how you can get about Rs 20,000 discount
Deals
Planning to buy Apple MacBook Air M1? Here's how you can get about Rs 20,000 discount
Tecno Phantom X2 5G first impressions: Designed to impress

Features

Tecno Phantom X2 5G first impressions: Designed to impress

PlayStation VR2 pre-orders now available without invite

Gaming

PlayStation VR2 pre-orders now available without invite

Redmi, iQOO, Realme phones at up to Rs 1,250 bank off in Amazon sale 2022

Deals

Redmi, iQOO, Realme phones at up to Rs 1,250 bank off in Amazon sale 2022

Paytm's buyback may just show shares are below company's intrinsic value

Apps

Paytm's buyback may just show shares are below company's intrinsic value

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

50 Indian cities now have 5G: Check if yours is on the list

PlayStation VR2 pre-orders now available without invite

Redmi, iQOO, Realme phones at up to Rs 1,250 bank off in Amazon sale 2022

Paytm's buyback may just show shares are below company's intrinsic value

Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo may move some export production from China to India

Tecno Phantom X2 5G first impressions: Designed to impress

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G: Top 3 features that make it a good option around Rs 25,000

Realme to focus on affordable 5G phones along with feature-rich 4G smartphones in 2023: Madhav Sheth

Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?