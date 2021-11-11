5G smartphones are being launched one after the other in the Indian smartphone market. Every brand is constantly trying to keep its share more in this market. November 26 was set by the Government of India for 5G Trails, but the telcos have not been able to complete the successful testing of 5G networks fully. According to a recent report, almost all the big telecom operators have started trials in this direction, but India’s wait for 5G will be longer. The report states that the plans for the 5G auction may be delayed further. Also Read - Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea ask DoT 1 year extension for 5G trials in India

5G trials extension

Telecommunication companies Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio, Airtel have requested the Department of Telecom (DoT) to provide a one-year extension for 5G trials. The request for the extension came in after the permit given to the telcos will end on November 26. In lieu of this, the last deadline of trials has been extended by 6 months on behalf of the Government Department Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

The government has given another 6 months to complete these trials, which will now be completed in May 2022.

In May this year, the government had allotted spectrum to telecom companies in the 700 MHz band, 3.3-3.6 GHz (GHz) band, and 24.25-28.5 GHz band for testing at various locations for six months.

5G trials

Recently, Bharti Airtel and Ericsson together conducted a 5G network demonstration in a rural area. The demonstration took place in Bhaipur Bramanan village on the outskirts of Delhi/NCR using a 5G trial spectrum allocated to Airtel by the Department of Telecom.

In September, Reliance Jio Bharti Airtel-Tata combines started 5G trials based on their equipment. The indigenous 5G trial was held in Navi Mumbai. The telco used its own 5G RAN and 5G standalone combo core to verify the network-slicing capability for real-time streaming.

However, 5G service may not be immediately available to everyone. It may take at least a year and a half for the cellular network infrastructure to develop in India fully.