Jio, Airtel, Vi start bidding in 5G spectrum auction
5G Auction: Jio, Airtel, Vi start bidding in spectrum auction

The ongoing 5G auction in India is expected to generate around Rs 4.3 lakh crore for 72GHz of 5G airwaves across 10 bands.

5G

Image: Pixabay

India’s top telecom companies — Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea — along with the Adani group have started bidding in the 5G spectrum auction in India. Together, the four companies have submitted a combined earned money deposit (EMD) of Rs 21,400 core ahead of the 5G auction that is expected to generate around Rs 4.3 lakh crore for 72GHz of 5G airwaves across 10 bands. Also Read - Top Airtel Prepaid Recharge plans with SonyLIV subscription

According to the data shared by the government, Reliance Jio has submitted an EMD of Rs 14,000 crore, while Bharti Airtel has put in Rs 5,500 crore. On the other hand, Vodafone Idea has put in 2,200 crore while the Adani Group has put in Rs 100 crore for EMD. Also Read - Jio adds 3.1 million subscribers, Vi continues to lose: TRAI

At today’s auction, which started at 10AM and is likely to go until 6PM, 5G airwaves in low, mid and high frequency bands will be up for bidding. These bands are — 600MHz, 700MHz, 800MHz, 900MHz, 1800MHz, 2100MHz, and 2300MHz for low frequency bands, 3300 MHz for mid-frequency band and 26GHz for high-frequency band. Also Read - Jio is giving a new SIM, 100GB of data free on purchasing HP laptop: Check details

This is a developing story…

  • Published Date: July 26, 2022 11:23 AM IST

