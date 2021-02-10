comscore We are soon to get 5G in India as 5G trials set to begin in May
  • Home
  • News
  • We are soon to get 5G in India as 5G trial set to begin in May 2021
News

We are soon to get 5G in India as 5G trial set to begin in May 2021

News

DoT (Department of Telecommunications) is soon to begin 5G trials in India, meaning it could soon arrive for users in the country.

5G

Image: Pixabay

The DoT (Department of Telecommunications) is soon expected to begin with 5G trials in India as told to the Parliamentary Committee on IT. Trials for the same are expected to begin in the next two to three months. Also Read - Qualcomm announces world's first 10Gbps 5G modem with its Snapdragon X65

The committee has already received 16 applications for the trials with the use of both homegrown and imported technologies. See what all this means. Also Read - Today's Tech News: FAU-G 5 million downloads, Samsung Galaxy M02 launch

5G trials to start soon

The 5G trials are likely to begin in May this year, reveals a report by the Economic Times. The new information is in contrast to the earlier report by the committee, which suggested that India isn’t still ready for the 5G trials. Also Read - Airtel now 5G ready in India, demonstrates live 5G services

The panel has also asked DoT reasons behind the delay in conducting the 5G trials in the country when it was assured that there are no major issues in the process. This, the committee deems “disturbing.”

The panel in its report said, “notwithstanding the submission of TSPs, and the industry body, it is really disturbing to note that 5G trials have not yet been permitted.”

5G is termed important for the industries first and then the general public. 5G trials are needed in creating a 5G ecosystem, including various sectors such as FinTech, education, health care, agriculture, and public safety in India. Due to a delay in the trials, the 5G ecosystem can be severely impacted and so will its availability for us Indians.

5G coming to India soon?

The start of 5G trials in India doesn’t mean you will be able to use 5G networks immediately. The availability for general users will still take some time but at least, it’s a start on the path to finally get 5G in India.

To recall, Airtel recently announced that it is now 5G-ready in India and even demonstrated live 5G service over a commercial network in Hyderabad. Jio has also joined hands with Qualcomm for 5G infrastructure in the country. With the aforementioned information coming in, we can safely say that we are an inch closer to the availability of 5G in the country.

For those who don’t know, DoT recently invited spectrum auctions for  700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, and 2500 MHz bands. The last date for submission was February 5, following which the auctions are set to begin on March 1.

Major telecom operators such as Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea (Vi), and even BSNL are expected to participate in the auctions, meant to cater to heavy data consumption ever since work-from-home and requirement of online content have increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 10, 2021 11:48 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Amazon is working on wall-mounted Echo device to control smart home devices
News
Amazon is working on wall-mounted Echo device to control smart home devices
Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro India launch in March

Mobiles

Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro India launch in March

Realme Race tipped to launch as Realme GT in India

News

Realme Race tipped to launch as Realme GT in India

Samsung Galaxy M30s gets One UI 3.0 based Android 11 update

News

Samsung Galaxy M30s gets One UI 3.0 based Android 11 update

Poco X3 Pro coming to India soon, hints BIS certification

News

Poco X3 Pro coming to India soon, hints BIS certification

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

5G trials to soon begin India, possibly in May: Does it mean 5G is finally coming?

Amazon is working on wall-mounted Echo device to control smart home devices

Realme Race tipped to launch as Realme GT in India

Samsung Galaxy M30s gets One UI 3.0 based Android 11 update

Poco X3 Pro coming to India soon, hints BIS certification

Unreal Engine 4.26: What possibilities does it create for content creators?

Top 5 Realme X7 Pro alternatives

Top 5 MIUI 12.5 features: UI redesign, new icons and more

FAUG vs PUBG Mobile: Which game is better?

What is Bitcoin? Is trading Bitcoin legal in India? and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

5G trials to soon begin India, possibly in May: Does it mean 5G is finally coming?

Telecom

5G trials to soon begin India, possibly in May: Does it mean 5G is finally coming?
Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro India launch in March

Mobiles

Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro India launch in March
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021
Qualcomm X65 modem with 10Gbps speed launched

News

Qualcomm X65 modem with 10Gbps speed launched

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A32 की कीमत का हुआ खुलासा, सैमसंग का सबसे सस्ता 5G फोन

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Series भारत में मार्च में होगी लॉन्च, जानें खास बातें

Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro और Redmi K40 के डिजाइन लीक, जानें क्या होगा खास

Realme GT सीरीज जल्द होगी भारत में लॉन्च, मिल सकता है 12GB RAM और Snapdragon 888 प्रोसेसर

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve price cut : शाओमी की स्मार्टवॉच हुई सस्ती, जानें नई कीमत और फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Top 5 Realme X7 Pro alternatives

Features

Top 5 Realme X7 Pro alternatives
Realme X7 Pro Review: Aces with its battery not so with the camera

Reviews

Realme X7 Pro Review: Aces with its battery not so with the camera
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review

News

5G trials to soon begin India, possibly in May: Does it mean 5G is finally coming?
Telecom
5G trials to soon begin India, possibly in May: Does it mean 5G is finally coming?
Amazon is working on wall-mounted Echo device to control smart home devices

News

Amazon is working on wall-mounted Echo device to control smart home devices
Realme Race tipped to launch as Realme GT in India

News

Realme Race tipped to launch as Realme GT in India
Samsung Galaxy M30s gets One UI 3.0 based Android 11 update

News

Samsung Galaxy M30s gets One UI 3.0 based Android 11 update
Poco X3 Pro coming to India soon, hints BIS certification

News

Poco X3 Pro coming to India soon, hints BIS certification

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers