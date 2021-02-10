The DoT (Department of Telecommunications) is soon expected to begin with 5G trials in India as told to the Parliamentary Committee on IT. Trials for the same are expected to begin in the next two to three months. Also Read - Qualcomm announces world's first 10Gbps 5G modem with its Snapdragon X65

The committee has already received 16 applications for the trials with the use of both homegrown and imported technologies. See what all this means. Also Read - Today's Tech News: FAU-G 5 million downloads, Samsung Galaxy M02 launch

5G trials to start soon

The 5G trials are likely to begin in May this year, reveals a report by the Economic Times. The new information is in contrast to the earlier report by the committee, which suggested that India isn’t still ready for the 5G trials. Also Read - Airtel now 5G ready in India, demonstrates live 5G services

The panel has also asked DoT reasons behind the delay in conducting the 5G trials in the country when it was assured that there are no major issues in the process. This, the committee deems “disturbing.”

The panel in its report said, “notwithstanding the submission of TSPs, and the industry body, it is really disturbing to note that 5G trials have not yet been permitted.”

5G is termed important for the industries first and then the general public. 5G trials are needed in creating a 5G ecosystem, including various sectors such as FinTech, education, health care, agriculture, and public safety in India. Due to a delay in the trials, the 5G ecosystem can be severely impacted and so will its availability for us Indians.

5G coming to India soon?

The start of 5G trials in India doesn’t mean you will be able to use 5G networks immediately. The availability for general users will still take some time but at least, it’s a start on the path to finally get 5G in India.

To recall, Airtel recently announced that it is now 5G-ready in India and even demonstrated live 5G service over a commercial network in Hyderabad. Jio has also joined hands with Qualcomm for 5G infrastructure in the country. With the aforementioned information coming in, we can safely say that we are an inch closer to the availability of 5G in the country.

For those who don’t know, DoT recently invited spectrum auctions for 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, and 2500 MHz bands. The last date for submission was February 5, following which the auctions are set to begin on March 1.

Major telecom operators such as Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea (Vi), and even BSNL are expected to participate in the auctions, meant to cater to heavy data consumption ever since work-from-home and requirement of online content have increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic.