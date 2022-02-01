comscore 5G in India: FM announces details of 5G auction and rollout in the country
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • 5G in India: FM announces details of 5G auction and rollout in the country
News

5G in India: FM announces details of 5G auction and rollout in the country

Telecom

The 5G mobile services will be rolled out in the country within FY2022-23. The finance minister said that to achieve this India will hold 5G auctions within the next financial year.

5G auction India

Image: Pexels

Union Budget 2022-23: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Budget 2022 on Tuesday outlining the government’s plans in telecom and other major sectors for the year. The finance minister tabling the budget mentioned 5G rollout plans in the country. Also Read - Union Budget 2022: Mobile phones set to get cheaper in India

The 5G mobile services will be rolled out in the country within FY2022-23. The finance minister said that to achieve this India will hold 5G auctions within the next financial year. A scheme for design-led manufacturing in 5G will be introduced as part of the PLI scheme that the government runs to boost local manufacturing. Also Read - Union Budget 2022: This is what FM Nirmala Sitharaman had to say about cryptocurrencies, NFTs

“Telecommunication in general, and 5G technology in particular, can enable growth and offer job opportunities. Required spectrum auctions will be conducted in 2022 to facilitate the rollout of 5G mobile services within 2022-23 by private telecom providers,” the finance minister said. “A scheme for design-led manufacturing will be launched to build a strong ecosystem for 5G as part of the Production Linked Incentive Scheme,” she added. Also Read - Union Budget 2022: Forget Bitcoin, RBI to launch new Digital Rupee this year

Leading telcos Airtel , and Reliance Jio have already trialled 5G services in the country. As per reports, Airtel is said to receive an investment of up to $1 billion from Google, a major part of which will be used for the enhancement of 5G services.

The government is also said to be discussing with telcos and stakeholders on the spectrum auctions that will set the final phase for the 5G rollout. The announcement pushes the 5G rollout in the country for the masses for another year, however, the Indian smartphone market is already pacing up with the tech and has several offerings across budgets.

Optical fiber for rural areas- Besides 5G, Sitharaman also mentioned about the extent of broadband in rural India. “To enable affordable broadband and mobile service proliferation in rural and remote areas, five per cent of annual collections under the Universal Service Obligation Fund will be allocated. This will promote R&D and commercialization of technologies and solutions,” she said.

“Our vision is that all villages and their residents should have the same access to e-services, communication facilities, and digital resources as urban areas and their residents. The contracts for laying optical fiber in all villages, including remote areas, will be awarded under the Bharatnet project through PPP in 2022-23. Completion is expected in 2025. Measures will be taken to enable better and more efficient use of the optical fibre,

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 1, 2022 2:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Forget Bitcoin, RBI to launch new Digital Rupee this year
News
Forget Bitcoin, RBI to launch new Digital Rupee this year
Union Budget 2022: Mobile phones set to get cheaper in India

Mobiles

Union Budget 2022: Mobile phones set to get cheaper in India

Union Budget 2022: 5G auction in 2022, BharatNet project announced

Telecom

Union Budget 2022: 5G auction in 2022, BharatNet project announced

Union Budget 2022: Cryptocurrency investors may soon need to pay tax

News

Union Budget 2022: Cryptocurrency investors may soon need to pay tax

5G in India: FM announces details of 5G auction and rollout in the country

Telecom

5G in India: FM announces details of 5G auction and rollout in the country

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Sony to acquire Bungie, could pitch Destiny series against the Call of Duty franchise

Forget Bitcoin, RBI to launch new Digital Rupee this year

Union Budget 2022: Cryptocurrency investors may soon need to pay tax

Top 5 cool gadgets to give this Valentine s Day to your girlfriend /boyfriend

Valentine’s Day 2022 gifting ideas: Cool gadgets to gift this Valentine’s day

Explained | SIM vs eSIM vs iSIM

What EV buyers, manufacturers expect from Budget 2022

How is touch sampling rate different from refresh rate in smartphones?

India bought Pegasus spyware as a part of a defense deal with Israel in 2017

Why phones with removable batteries are never coming back

Related Topics

Related Stories

Forget Bitcoin, RBI to launch new Digital Rupee this year

News

Forget Bitcoin, RBI to launch new Digital Rupee this year
Union Budget 2022: Mobile phones set to get cheaper in India

Mobiles

Union Budget 2022: Mobile phones set to get cheaper in India
Union Budget 2022: 5G auction in 2022, BharatNet project announced

Telecom

Union Budget 2022: 5G auction in 2022, BharatNet project announced
Union Budget 2022: Cryptocurrency investors may soon need to pay tax

News

Union Budget 2022: Cryptocurrency investors may soon need to pay tax
5G in India: FM announces details of 5G auction and rollout in the country

Telecom

5G in India: FM announces details of 5G auction and rollout in the country

हिंदी समाचार

Digital Rupee: जल्द आ रही भारत की डिजिटल करेंसी, जानें क्रिप्टो से होगी कितनी अलग

Google ला रहा नया Gmail लेआउट, अब आसानी से गूगल मीट और इंबॉक्स के बीच कर पाएंगे स्विच

बजट में बड़ा ऐलान, जारी होगा चिप वाला ई-पासपोर्ट, जानें कैसे करता है काम

Union Budget 2022: इलेक्ट्रिक वीइकल्स के लिए बनेंगे बैटरी स्वैपिंग स्टेशन और स्पेशल मोबिलिटी जोन

बजट 2022 में डिजिटल इंडिया पर जोर, Digital Rupee, 5G रोल आउट, ई-पासपोर्ट समेत कई बड़ी घोषणाएं

Latest Videos

Google Android Auto App Bug Gets Fixed | Know How To Resolve Text Message Problem

News

Google Android Auto App Bug Gets Fixed | Know How To Resolve Text Message Problem
Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM
Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup

News

Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup
Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features

News

Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features

News

Sony to acquire Bungie, could pitch Destiny series against the Call of Duty franchise
Gaming
Sony to acquire Bungie, could pitch Destiny series against the Call of Duty franchise
Forget Bitcoin, RBI to launch new Digital Rupee this year

News

Forget Bitcoin, RBI to launch new Digital Rupee this year
Union Budget 2022: Cryptocurrency investors may soon need to pay tax

News

Union Budget 2022: Cryptocurrency investors may soon need to pay tax
Top 5 cool gadgets to give this Valentine s Day to your girlfriend /boyfriend

Photo Gallery

Top 5 cool gadgets to give this Valentine s Day to your girlfriend /boyfriend
Valentine’s Day 2022 gifting ideas: Cool gadgets to gift this Valentine’s day

Photo Gallery

Valentine’s Day 2022 gifting ideas: Cool gadgets to gift this Valentine’s day

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers