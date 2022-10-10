Here is a list of all smartphones that support Airtel 5G Plus

Airtel recently launched its 5G services, dubbed as the Airtel 5G Plus, in select cities in India. The service became available in Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Bangalore, Gurugram, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Chennai earlier this month. At the time of launch, Airtel said that its 5G services will be available to users at no additional price and that 4G users will not have to change their SIM cards in a bid to access the faster and more efficient 5G network. Also Read - Jio 5G plan: How to access Jio’s 5G service on your smartphone

If you live any of these eight cities, here is a complete list of smartphones that support the Airtel 5G Plus in India:

All the smartphones that support Airtel 5G Plus

Realme

— Realme 8s 5G

— Realme X7 Max 5G

— Realme Narzo 30pro 5G

— Realme X7 5G

— Realme X7pro 5G

— Realme 8 5G

— Realme X50 Pro

— Realme GT 5G

— Realme GT ME

— Realme GT NEO 2

— Realme 9 5G

— Realme 9 Pro

— Realme 9 Pro Plus

— Realme Narzo 30 5G

— Realme 9 SE

— Realme GT2

— Realme GT 2 pro

— Realme GT NEO3

— Realme Narzo 50 5G

— Realme Narzo 50 pro

— Realme 9i GT

— Realme GT Neo 3T

— Realme GT Neo 3T 150W

Xiaomi

— Xiaomi Mi 10

— Xiaomi Mi 10i

— Xiaomi Mi 10T

— Xiaomi Mi 10Tpro

— Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

— Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro

— Xiaomi Mi 11X

— Poco M3 Pro 5G

— Poco F3 GT

— Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite NE

— Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G

— Xiaomi 11T Pro

— Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge

— Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T

— Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 pro plus

— Poco M4 5G

— Poco M4 Pro 5G

— Xiaomi 12 pro

— Xiaomi 11i

— Xiaomi Redmi 11 prime + 5G

— Poco F4 5G

— Poco X4 pro

— Xiaomi Redmi K50i

Oppo

— Oppo Reno5G Pro

— Oppo Reno 6

— Oppo Reno 6 pro

— Oppo F19 Pro / Plus

— Oppo A53 s

— Oppo A74

— Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G

— Oppo F21 Pro 5G

— Oppo Reno7

— Oppo Reno 8

— Oppo Reno 8 pro

— Oppo K10 5G

— Oppo F21s Pro 5G

Vivo

— vivo X50 Pro

— vivo V20 Pro

— vivo X60 Pro+

— vivo X60

— vivo X60 Pro

— vivo V21 5G

— vivo V21e

— vivo X70 Pro

— vivo X70 Pro+

— vivo Y72 5G

— vivo V23 5G

— vivo V23 Pro 5G

— vivo V23e 5G

— vivo T1 5G

— vivo Y75 5G

— vivo T1 PRO

— vivo X80

— vivo X80 pro

— vivo V25

— vivo V25 Pro

— vivo Y55 5G

— vivo Y55s 5G

Iqoo

— iQOO 3 5G

— iQOO 7

— iQOO 7 Legend

— iQOO Z3

— iQOO Z5 5G

— iQOO 9 Pro

— iQOO 9

— iQOO 9 SE

— iQOO Z6

— iQOO 9T

Apple

— iPhone 12 mini — awaiting software update

— iPhone 12 — awaiting software update

— iPhone 12 Pro — awaiting software update

— iPhone 12 Pro Max — awaiting software update

— iPhone 13 Mini — awaiting software update

— iPhone 13 — awaiting software update

— iPhone 13 Pro — awaiting software update

— iPhone 13 Pro Max — awaiting software update

— iPhone SE-2022 — awaiting software update

— iPhone 14 — awaiting software update

— iPhone 14 Plus — awaiting software update

— iPhone 14 Pro — awaiting software update

— iPhone 14 Pro Max — awaiting software update

OnePlus

— OnePlus Nord

— OnePlus 9

— OnePlus 9pro

— OnePlus Nord CE

— OnePlus Nord CE 2

— OnePlus 10 PRO 5G

— OnePlus Nord CE Lite 2

— OnePlus 10R

— OnePlus Nord 2T

— OnePlus 10T

— OnePlus 9RT

— OnePlus 8 — awaiting software update

— OnePlus 8T — awaiting software update

— OnePlus 8 Pro — awaiting software update

— OnePlus Nord 2 — awaiting software update

— OnePlus 9R — awaiting software update

Samsung

— Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

— Samsung A33 5G

–Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

— Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

— Samsung Galaxy M33

— Samsung Flip4

— Samsung Galaxy S22

— Samsung Galaxy S22+

— Samsung Fold4

— Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra — awaiting software update

— Samsung Galaxy S21 — awaiting software update

— Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus — awaiting software update

— Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra — awaiting software update

— Samsung Galaxy Z fold 2 — awaiting software update

— Samsung F42 (E426B) — awaiting software update

— Samsung A52s (A528B) — awaiting software update

— Samsung M52 (M526B) — awaiting software update

— Samsung Flip3 — awaiting software update

— Samsung Fold3 — awaiting software update

— Samsung A22 5G — awaiting software update

— Samsung S20FE 5G — awaiting software update

— Samsung M32 5G — awaiting software update

— Samsung F23 — awaiting software update

— Samsung A73 — awaiting software update

— Samsung M42 — awaiting software update

— Samsung M53 — awaiting software update

— Samsung M13 — awaiting software update