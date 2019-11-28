comscore 5G in India: Telecom operators may delay the rollout
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • 5G in India: Operators may delay rollout by 5 years; Here is why
News

5G in India: Operators may delay rollout by 5 years; Here is why

Telecom

A number of countries across the globe have rolled out 5G connectivity in limited areas. These countries include South Korea, China, parts of the United States and more.

  • Published: November 28, 2019 9:02 PM IST
5G logo main 5G in India

Fifth-generation of communication, also known as 5G is one of the most talked-about topics in the tech world now. A number of countries across the globe have rolled out 5G connectivity in limited areas. These countries include South Korea, China, parts of the United States and more. 5G is the next step beyond 4G and it boasts impressive connectivity bandwidth and speed. A number of countries are racing to set up 5G infrastructure and roll out 5G connectivity. Talking about India, the government has not announced any hard deadlines for the rollout. However, telecom operators including Reliance Jio has claimed that their infrastructure ready for 5G in India.

5G in India details

This likely indicates that India could be one of the countries in the second wave to roll out 5G connectivity. However, a new report has revealed information that is quite opposite of optimistic hope. According to a report from The Economic Times, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) revealed that it is delaying 5G network deployment “by at least 4 years”. Rajan S Mathews, the Director-General for COAI also revealed the reasons for the delay. He stated that “exorbitant base prices, insufficient spectrum, and unavailability of news bands” is the reason for the delay.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Fold Unboxing

Mathews clarified that initially, the companies were facing problems with the base pricing. However, now, they are facing a more critical problem of network bands. For context, the companies have to shell out 492 crores for 1 MHz band. However, this much money kills the viability of the entire plan. Current debt and internal pricing make it difficult for telecom operators. As per a past report, the Ericsson Mobility report indicates that 5G connectivity will only arrive in India by 2022. Ericsson revised its initial estimates of 5G reaching India by the next year.

Mobile data to grow by three times in India by 2025

Also Read

Mobile data to grow by three times in India by 2025

In fact, only 11 percent of mobile subscriptions are likely to opt for 5G by the end of 2025. TRAI has marked the spectrum between 3,300 and 3,600 MHz range for 5G. The government is planning to auction or allocate the spectrum in little pieces of 20MHz. This means that they will have to pay at least Rs 50,000 crores for a mere 100MHz. Talking about the debt, the industry is currently under about Rs 7.5 lakh crore of debt with pending dues of about Rs 89,000 crore.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 28, 2019 9:02 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Google Pay users in India can soon gift gold; details
News
Google Pay users in India can soon gift gold; details
Android 10 update: These Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, Nokia phones will soon get the latest OS

News

Android 10 update: These Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, Nokia phones will soon get the latest OS

Samsung Galaxy A50 reportedly receiving December 2019 Android security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy A50 reportedly receiving December 2019 Android security patch

Tata Sky Broadband now offer data rollover feature

Telecom

Tata Sky Broadband now offer data rollover feature

Most Popular

Airtel Xstream Stick Review

Fingers Audio Pods Review

Realme 5s Review

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR Review

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Review

Google Pay users in India can soon gift gold; details

Android 10 update: These Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, Nokia phones will soon get the latest OS

Samsung Galaxy A50 reportedly receiving December 2019 Android security patch

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 software update rolling out

Nokia 4.2, Nokia 5.1 Plus get November 2019 security patch with the latest update

How and where to buy FASTag, recharge and more

How 5G will change lives

Top 10 WhatsApp tricks, tips and features you should know in 2019

Lenovo aims to expand market share with ThinkBook lineup

How Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is made in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

5G in India: Telecom operators may delay the rollout

Telecom

5G in India: Telecom operators may delay the rollout
Xiaomi 5G smartphone gets certified; to sport 66W fast-charging

News

Xiaomi 5G smartphone gets certified; to sport 66W fast-charging
Redmi K30 features leaked in full

News

Redmi K30 features leaked in full
Mobile data to grow by three times in India; details

News

Mobile data to grow by three times in India; details
Honor V30 and V30 Pro launched with 5G; specifications and price

News

Honor V30 and V30 Pro launched with 5G; specifications and price

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile ने चीटर्स और हैकर्स की लिस्ट को किया अपडेट, 10 साल के लिए लगाया बैन

Realme 5s स्मार्टफोन की Flipkart पर कल होगी पहली सेल, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Oppo Reno 3 स्मार्टफोन दिसंबर में होगा लॉन्च, पंच-होल डिजाइन होने का मिला हिंट

Redmi Note 8 Pro का नया Electric Blue कलर वेरिएंट हुआ लॉन्च

OnePlus 7T के इस कलर वेरिएंट में क्या है खास, जो कभी नहीं हुआ रिलीज

News

Google Pay users in India can soon gift gold; details
News
Google Pay users in India can soon gift gold; details
Android 10 update: These Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, Nokia phones will soon get the latest OS

News

Android 10 update: These Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, Nokia phones will soon get the latest OS
Samsung Galaxy A50 reportedly receiving December 2019 Android security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy A50 reportedly receiving December 2019 Android security patch
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 software update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 software update rolling out
Nokia 4.2, Nokia 5.1 Plus get November 2019 security patch with the latest update

News

Nokia 4.2, Nokia 5.1 Plus get November 2019 security patch with the latest update