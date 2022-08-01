comscore 5G rollout in India expected to begin in October, says IT minister
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • 5g Rollout In India Expected To Begin In October Says It Minister
News

5G rollout in India expected to begin in October, says IT minister

Telecom

India will initially roll out 5G to likely 11 cities initially, and the IT minister said that the services here are likely to be faster than other regions.

5G

5G in India may be faster than many other geographies, the IT minister said.

The government is hopeful that the 5G rollout for consumers in India will start as early as October, IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said last week. He said that once the spectrum auction ends, the government will be able to “allocate the spectrum within a few days itself.” The auction will enter the seventh day later today, but it is likely on its last legs as most airwaves have already found their bidders. Also Read - 5G Spectrum Auction Day 2 ends with intense fight between Jio, Airtel

“We believe that we will probably buck the trend of having a much faster rollout of 5G compared to many other geographies since our other costs are significantly under control,” Vaishnaw said. Countries such as the US, the UK, China, South Korea, Canada, Spain, Germany, and Saudi Arabia already have 5G services in many of their respective cities. On the other hand, India will initially roll out 5G to likely 11 cities initially. Also Read - 5G spectrum auction FAQ: What is it and what does it mean for Jio, Airtel, Vi?

  Also Read - Airtel deploys India’s first private 5G network at Bosch facility: Check details

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 1, 2022 9:48 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Realme Pad X to go on sale in India today: Check price, offers
Mobiles
Realme Pad X to go on sale in India today: Check price, offers
How to add Music or Sound to your Snapchat Story

How To

How to add Music or Sound to your Snapchat Story

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 can now be pre-booked in India

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 can now be pre-booked in India

WhatApp group admins will soon get more power

Apps

WhatApp group admins will soon get more power

Top Gaming Laptops in India (Under 1 Lakh)

Photo Gallery

Top Gaming Laptops in India (Under 1 Lakh)

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

5G rollout in India expected to begin in October, says IT minister

Realme Pad X to go on sale in India today: Check price, offers

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 can now be pre-booked in India

WhatApp group admins will soon get more power

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale announced: Check date and offers

HowTo Use Dual Video Feature on Instagram

PC Guide: 7 Things to do before using your new PC

BGMI is not the first, here are all apps India has banned earlier

Meta is about to change how you measure time: Here s why you should care

BGMI Banned: Impact of BGMI ban on eSports in India

Related Topics

Latest Videos

ITR filing date missed, get ready to pay ₹5000 as the Penalty.

News

ITR filing date missed, get ready to pay ₹5000 as the Penalty.
#HowTo Use Dual Video Feature on Instagram, Watch Video

Features

#HowTo Use Dual Video Feature on Instagram, Watch Video
iQOO 9T Price and Features leaked Ahead of its Launch On 2nd Aug 2022

News

iQOO 9T Price and Features leaked Ahead of its Launch On 2nd Aug 2022
INFINIX SMART 6 Plus UNBOXING : SUPER-BUDGET Smartphone Launched

Hands On

INFINIX SMART 6 Plus UNBOXING : SUPER-BUDGET Smartphone Launched

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999