5G rollout in India expected to begin in October, says IT minister

The government is hopeful that the 5G rollout for consumers in India will start as early as October, IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said last week. He said that once the spectrum auction ends, the government will be able to “allocate the spectrum within a few days itself.” The auction will enter the seventh day later today, but it is likely on its last legs as most airwaves have already found their bidders. Also Read - 5G Spectrum Auction Day 2 ends with intense fight between Jio, Airtel

“We believe that we will probably buck the trend of having a much faster rollout of 5G compared to many other geographies since our other costs are significantly under control,” Vaishnaw said. Countries such as the US, the UK, China, South Korea, Canada, Spain, Germany, and Saudi Arabia already have 5G services in many of their respective cities. On the other hand, India will initially roll out 5G to likely 11 cities initially. Also Read - 5G spectrum auction FAQ: What is it and what does it mean for Jio, Airtel, Vi?

