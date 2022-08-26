Here s when 5G services will arrive in India

Telecom operators in India, which includes Reliance Industries’ Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi), are gearing for launching their 5G services in India soon. Ahead of the official roll out, the Indian government has tipped a timeline of launch for 5G services in the country. Speaking to media, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that 5G services are expected to be rolled out by October 12 in India with the complete roll out across the country taking place in two to three years. Also Read - India to get 6G connectivity by the end of this decade, says PM Modi

The Union Minister said that installations are being done and telecom operators are busy with the seamless rollout of 5G services, which he expects will remain affordable for the consumers. "The government will ensure that the 5G plans remain affordable for the public," the minister said, as reported by IANS.

The minister's statement came at a time when the government introduced the "The Indian Telegraph Right of Way (Amendment) Rules, 2022" and launched the 5G right of work (RoW) application Form on the GatiShakti Sanchar Portal. As per reports, the Indian Telegraph Right of Way (Amendment) Rules, 2022, will help the telecom industry in faster proliferation of digital infrastructure, deployment of small cells, aerial fiber, and street furniture. The amendment also includes a provision for small cells, electric poles, and access to street furniture to be introduced for the easy and smooth deployment of 5G networks in the country.

It is worth noting that the Indian government has already clarified that 5G services will be rolled out in a phased manner in the country. In the first phase of 5G roll out in India, 13 cities will get the 5G services. These cities are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune.

Telecom companies are expected to announce dedicated tariff plans — both prepaid and postpaid — in a bid to give users access to 5G networks. The process is likely to be similar to how the telecom operators introduced 4G and 3G tariff plans in the country.

Interestingly, while the Union Telecom Minister has said that the 5G tariff plans will remain affordable in the country, Airtel has said that it will offer 5G networks at higher priced tariff plans in India. In an interview with Live Mint, Bharti Airtel Vice-Chairman Akhil Gupta said that the company was planning to offer 5G services at higher priced tariff plans in India.