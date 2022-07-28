comscore 5G Spectrum Auction Day 2 ends with intense fight between Jio, Airtel
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • 5g Spectrum Auction Day 2 Ends With Intense Fight Between Jio Airtel
News

5G Spectrum Auction Day 2 ends with intense fight between Jio, Airtel

Telecom

Reliance Jio remained the most bullish bidder in the 5G spectrum auction, followed by Bharti Airtel, which engaged in a showdown over certain airwaves.

Airtel vs Jio

The 5G spectrum auction in India is underway, seeing the participation of leading telecom companies, Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and newcomer Adani Data Networks. On opening day, the auction garnered bids worth Rs 1.45 lakh crore, surpassing the expectations from the spectrum auction this year. The second day, however, became more intense. The government added another Rs 4,000 crore to the bid amount, which now totals about Rs 1.49 lakh crore. Also Read - 5G spectrum auction: Bids worth Rs 1.45 lakh crore received on Day 1

“So far, at the end of the ninth round, we have grossed about Rs 1,49,454 crore (Rs 1.49 trillion). We have been able to successfully generate confidence in the industry,” Ashwini Vaishnaw, Communications Minister, told media at the end of Day 2 of the 5G spectrum auction. Also Read - 5G spectrum auction FAQ: What is it and what does it mean for Jio, Airtel, Vi?

What was on offer on Day 2?

While Day 1 saw all participants bid on the low-band of airwaves, which include frequencies such as 600MHz, Day 2 is when the telecom companies tried to beat each other as they called dibs on the mid-band, also known as C-band with frequencies between 3.3GHz and 3.67GHz, and the high band of 26GHz airwaves. Also Read - Airtel deploys India’s first private 5G network at Bosch facility: Check details

Reliance Jio remained the most bullish bidder in the auction, having spent over Rs 82,500 crore on different bands of airwaves. From the beginning, speculation was that Jio will make the highest bids, as much as it would finally go for the premium 700MHz band. Jio’s EMD (earnest money deposit) is also the highest, giving it an advantage in placing bids. Analysts believe Jio has bought some airwaves in the 700MHz band, while also adding the mid-band and high band airwaves to its kitty.

Airtel has been the second top-performing bidder by far. With a bidding amount of Rs 46,000 crore, Airtel has so far targeted the mid-band of 3.6GHz and the high band of 26GHz in the auction. Airtel reportedly does not have its eyes set on the premium 700MHz band. By not placing any bid for the 700MHz, Airtel may not compete with Jio in the 5G space, which is a shame.

Vodafone Idea spent over 19,000 crore for the same mid-band and high-band airwaves, much like Airtel. Clearly, the fight in giving the ultimate 5G experience is not going to see much of Airtel and Vi, but who knows what tricks they might have up their sleeve. Adani Data Networks, the newcomer stemming from the Adani Group, is bidding only for the 26GHz band as it does not want to enter the consumer space. It has spent around Rs 900 – 1,000 crore in the auction so far.

The showdown moments in the auction

During the auction, a healthy war broke out. Every bidder wanted to outmatch others in the UP-East circle, which consists of important cities of Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur. According to an ET report, citing an industry executive, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel engaged in an intense fight in the 1800MHz band in the UP-East circle. “There was excessive demand particularly in UP-East, reflected in the aggressive bidding,” the executive was quoted as saying.

A similar fight was also witnessed for the auction of airwaves in the Odisha circle. Both Reliance Jio and Airtel tried out outbid each other in the 1800MHz band, which is one of the most ideal in terms of both coverage and data speeds. Both companies battled over mid-band airwaves in eight other circles, including Jammu & Kashmir, Northeast, Karnataka, Kerala, UP-West, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh, and Himachal Pradesh.

“In all those places, coverage is very important. To get good coverage, you need a lower band. We are confident that this will provide a very high quality of service to the far-flung areas of our country,” said Vaishnaw.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 28, 2022 1:13 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Twitter accepts October 17 trial but is concerned Musk will try to delay
News
Twitter accepts October 17 trial but is concerned Musk will try to delay
PlayStation Plus free games in August

Photo Gallery

PlayStation Plus free games in August

Assassin's Creed is coming to Krafton's New State Mobile: Here's how both games will work

Gaming

Assassin's Creed is coming to Krafton's New State Mobile: Here's how both games will work

How to recharge your BSNL number via Paytm and BSNL app

How To

How to recharge your BSNL number via Paytm and BSNL app

Friendship Day 2022: Top 5 affordable TWS earbuds under Rs 5,000 in India July 2022

Photo Gallery

Friendship Day 2022: Top 5 affordable TWS earbuds under Rs 5,000 in India July 2022

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

5G Spectrum Auction Day 2 ends with intense fight between Jio, Airtel

Twitter accepts October 17 trial but is concerned Musk will try to delay

PlayStation Plus free games in August

PlayStation Plus games to play in August: Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Little Nightmares, and more

Assassin's Creed is coming to Krafton's New State Mobile: Here's how both games will work

5G spectrum auction FAQ: What is it and what does it mean for Jio, Airtel, Vi?

How to Check iPhone Original or Fake

Top 5 Smartwatches Under 2000

Hide Status Updates from Specific People on WhatsApp

ASUS targets gaming space with ROG, TUF laptops to achieve aggressive goals in India: Executive

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Talks: Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director, Dell India

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director, Dell India
Google Finally Launched Street View On Google Maps In India, Watch Video To know which Places

News

Google Finally Launched Street View On Google Maps In India, Watch Video To know which Places
Samsung Launched Galaxy S22

News

Samsung Launched Galaxy S22 " Bora Purple" Edition, Check out the video
Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Review, One Of the 5G Smartphones to Come under Rs. 15000, Check out the Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Review, One Of the 5G Smartphones to Come under Rs. 15000, Check out the Review

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999