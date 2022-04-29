comscore 5G spectrum auction in India to be held in early June
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • 5g Spectrum Auction In India To Be Held In June This Year Ashwini Vaishnaw
News

5G spectrum auction in India to be held in June this year: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Telecom

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the auction for 5G spectrum will be held in early June in India. Earlier it was scheduled to take place in May this year.

5G

Image: Pixabay

The Indian government is likely to hold the auction for 5G spectrum in India in early June this year. Speaking to the reporters, Telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Department of Telecom was working according to the expected timeline and that the focus is now on to resolve industry concerns around spectrum pricing. Also Read - How to recharge JioFiber connection using MyJio app, Jio website

When asked about the expected schedule of the 5G spectrum auction, the minister said that it is expected to be in early June, PTI reported. Also Read - Airtel introduces a new Rs 1099 Airtel Black plan

“We are very much as per our timeline to conduct the auction,” he said. Also Read - Vodafone Idea launches Vi Jobs and Education in Vi App

It is worth noting that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, TRAI, has prepared a comprehensive 5G spectrum auction plan worth more than Rs 7.5 lakh crore, which includes the base price across multiple bands for radio waves that will be allocated over a span of 30 years.

TRAI’s plan includes auctioning one lakh megahertz spectrum for a span of 30 years. The value of auctioning the spectrum for 30 years stands at Rs 7.5 lakh crore. But if the government decides to allocate 5G spectrum for 20 years, the total value of the proposed spectrum auction will stand at around Rs 5.07 lakh crore.

The PTI report also states that the telecom regulatory body has reduced the price of the spectrum by about 39 percent compared to last price after telecom operators in the country, which includes the likes of Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea complained that the proposed rates of 5G spectrum in India were higher than global standards.

The telecom minister said that the Digital Communications Commission will take the final call on TRAI’s recommendations.
It is worth noting that reports earlier this year suggested that the 5G spectrum auction will take place in May this year after TRAI submitted its recommendation by March this year. However, there was a slight delay following which the regulatory body submitted its recommendations earlier this month. The delay raised concerns if there would also be a delay in the 5G spectrum auction in the country. However, the telecom minister had refuted the claims at the time saying that there would not be a delay in spectrum auctions.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 29, 2022 2:28 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

POCO M4 5G arrives in India with 90Hz display, 5,000mAh battery
Mobiles
POCO M4 5G arrives in India with 90Hz display, 5,000mAh battery
Realme Smart TV X FHD series launched at a starting price of Rs 22,999

Smart TVs

Realme Smart TV X FHD series launched at a starting price of Rs 22,999

Xiaomi 12 Pro review: Another juggernaut by Xiaomi?

Reviews

Xiaomi 12 Pro review: Another juggernaut by Xiaomi?

WhatsApp will allow you to use the same account on multiple devices

Apps

WhatsApp will allow you to use the same account on multiple devices

5G spectrum auction in India to be held in early June

Telecom

5G spectrum auction in India to be held in early June

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

POCO M4 5G arrives in India with 90Hz display, 5,000mAh battery

Realme Smart TV X FHD series launched at a starting price of Rs 22,999

WhatsApp will allow you to use the same account on multiple devices

5G spectrum auction in India to be held in early June

Realme Buds Q2s earbuds launched in India at Rs 1,999: Check details

How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection

Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44 billion: All your questions answered

How to Share YouTube Videos on Snapchat

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately

Super Budget Projectors For Home That You Can Buy Under Rs.14000 - Watch List

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Elon Musk ने Twitter खरीदने के बाद क्यों बेच दिए 4 अरब डॉलर के Tesla शेयर? यहां जानें कारण

Free Fire MAX में फ्री मिल रहा Sensei Tig पेट और इमोट, बस करना होगा यह आसान काम

Android TV 11, HDR 10 सपोर्ट, बेजल लेस डिजाइन के साथ आया Realme Smart TV X FHD, घर में मिलेगी थियेटर वाली फील

दो नए इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर लाने वाली है Ather Energy, मिलेगी जबरदस्त रेंज

150W की तगड़ी चार्जिंग स्पीड और 120Hz डिस्प्ले के साथ Realme GT Neo 3 भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Latest Videos

INFINIX SMART 6 launched in India First look ,Price and Features- Watch video

Reviews

INFINIX SMART 6 launched in India First look ,Price and Features- Watch video
MICROMAX IN 2C : UNBOXING ,SUPER-BUDGET SMARTPHONE LAUNCHED #ABINDIABANEGASMART

Hands On

MICROMAX IN 2C : UNBOXING ,SUPER-BUDGET SMARTPHONE LAUNCHED #ABINDIABANEGASMART
NOKIA G21 Smartphone First Look: Launched in India #GotYourBack

Hands On

NOKIA G21 Smartphone First Look: Launched in India #GotYourBack
Wifi Tips and Tricks: How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection from Cybercrimes and Hackers

Features

Wifi Tips and Tricks: How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection from Cybercrimes and Hackers

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999