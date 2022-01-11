comscore 5G spectrum prices in India are 34 times higher than international prices, says IAFI to TRAI
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • 5G spectrum prices should be kept much lower: Industry body to TRAI
News

5G spectrum prices should be kept much lower: Industry body to TRAI

Telecom

As per the latest report, IAFI recommended that the reserve price for 700 MHz should be Rs 500 crores.

5G network

Flickr

ITU-APT Foundation of India or IAFI, a non-profit telecom industry association, has asked TRAI to lower the prices of the 5G spectrum. The IAFI suggested in its official consultation papers whether it is below 6 GHz band or millimeter-wave (mmWave) bands above 24 GHz, the prices should be kept reasonable for telecom operators. Also Read - The bumpy road to 5G in India is not over yet, so can we really expect 6G by 2023?

As per the latest report, IAFI recommended that the reserve price for 700 MHz should be Rs 500 crores. However, for the C-band, it should be Rs 100 crores. It is important to note that the non-profit telecom authority suggested that for the mmWave band, the price should be Rs 80 crores per 10MHz for nationwide spectrum. Also Read - Forget 5G, India is set to get 6G technology by 2023, Union Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnav says

“In the previously failed auctions of 700 MHz, the average reserve price fixed for the auction in 700 MHz in Feb 2021 was about $1.89 per MHz per pop (adjusted for PPP), which is 34 times higher than that set Internationally ($0.05) and is also higher than the mean winning bid price witnessed worldwide ($0.54)” IAFI said in its submission. Also Read - India's 5G handset shipment to reach 38 million units by the end of 2021: Report

Earlier, cellular service providers have demanded the Indian government to cut its base price by more than half. The government offered a 2308.80 MHz spectrum in seven bands, with a reserve price of around Rs 4 lakh crore during the spectrum auction held in March 2021. However, it is worth noting that the premium category of 700 MHz and 2,500 MHz bands remained unsold due to the higher price base.

In addition, the government could not even auction the spectrum of 3.3-3.6 GHz frequency as the base price of this band was also said to be too expensive for 5G services.

Telecom regulator TRAI has fixed the base price for MHz in a 3.3-3.6 GHz spectrum at Rs 492 crore, which means operators will have to pay Rs 9,840 crore on an all-India basis to buy spectrum.

However, the auction of 700 MHz frequencies held in February 2021 also failed, set up for $ 1.89 per MHz per POP. The price was 34 times more than the internationally set reserved price of $ 0.05. To recall, the price charged for the C-band spectrum in India is $0.05 per MHz per POP, which is too high compared to the prices set globally.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 11, 2022 11:34 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Realme UI 3.0 update new timeline revealed: Check when your device will get it
Mobiles
Realme UI 3.0 update new timeline revealed: Check when your device will get it
Apple Fitness+ gets Collections, Time to Run to help you stay fit

Apps

Apple Fitness+ gets Collections, Time to Run to help you stay fit

Google clarifies that Android does not want iMessages from Apple

Apps

Google clarifies that Android does not want iMessages from Apple

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset to launch today

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset to launch today

Motorola s next gen foldable phone is coming: Here are the details

Mobiles

Motorola s next gen foldable phone is coming: Here are the details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

5G spectrum prices in India are 34 times higher than international prices, says IAFI to TRAI

Realme UI 3.0 update new timeline revealed: Check when your device will get it

Apple Fitness+ gets Collections, Time to Run to help you stay fit

Google clarifies that Android does not want iMessages from Apple

Samsung Display might manufacture OLED displays for Apple's 2024 iPad

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first impressions: The missing link

Apple iPhone completes 15 years: A break down of iPhone's journey

RCS messaging changes how we text but Apple is still evading it

Using Mamaearth products? Scammers are trying to steal your money with this trick

How metaverse, EVs stole the spotlight at CES 2022

Related Topics

Related Stories

5G spectrum prices in India are 34 times higher than international prices, says IAFI to TRAI

Telecom

5G spectrum prices in India are 34 times higher than international prices, says IAFI to TRAI
Can we really expect 6G by 2023 when India is still facing its biggest challenges in implementing 5G

Features

Can we really expect 6G by 2023 when India is still facing its biggest challenges in implementing 5G
India will get 6G technology by 2023 or 2024, 50 times faster internet: Check trials, more details

Telecom

India will get 6G technology by 2023 or 2024, 50 times faster internet: Check trials, more details
India's 5G handset shipment to reach 38 million units by the end of 2021: Report

News

India's 5G handset shipment to reach 38 million units by the end of 2021: Report
Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea sought 1 year extension for 5G trials

Telecom

Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea sought 1 year extension for 5G trials

हिंदी समाचार

Gmail ने छुआ 1000 करोड़ इंस्टॉल का आंकड़ा, गूगल के ये ऐप्स भी हैं लिस्ट में शामिल

Signal ऐप से भी अब WhatsApp की तरह कर पाएंगे पेमेंट, जानें कैसे काम करता है यह फीचर

आ गया दुनिया का सबसे पतला फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन, दिए गए हैं दमदार फीचर्स

OnePlus 10 Pro और OnePlus 10 आज होंगे लॉन्च, जानें क्या मिलेंगे स्पेसिफिकेशन और कितनी होगी कीमत

शाओमी के इस धांसू फोन का इंतजार खत्म, 19 जनवरी को 120W फास्ट चार्जिंग और 108MP कैमरे के साथ भारत में होगा लॉन्च

Latest Videos

CES 2022: BMW iX Flow | Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED | Lenovo Yoga 9i | Hyundai Robotics Tech Launched

Features

CES 2022: BMW iX Flow | Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED | Lenovo Yoga 9i | Hyundai Robotics Tech Launched
Google brings new features for Android users: Fast Pair, Windows PC Connection and more

News

Google brings new features for Android users: Fast Pair, Windows PC Connection and more
CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched

Features

CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched
VIVO V23 PRO: UNBOXING | Launched In India

Hands On

VIVO V23 PRO: UNBOXING | Launched In India

News

5G spectrum prices in India are 34 times higher than international prices, says IAFI to TRAI
Telecom
5G spectrum prices in India are 34 times higher than international prices, says IAFI to TRAI
Realme UI 3.0 update new timeline revealed: Check when your device will get it

Mobiles

Realme UI 3.0 update new timeline revealed: Check when your device will get it
Apple Fitness+ gets Collections, Time to Run to help you stay fit

Apps

Apple Fitness+ gets Collections, Time to Run to help you stay fit
Google clarifies that Android does not want iMessages from Apple

Apps

Google clarifies that Android does not want iMessages from Apple
Samsung Display might manufacture OLED displays for Apple's 2024 iPad

News

Samsung Display might manufacture OLED displays for Apple's 2024 iPad

new arrivals in india

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers