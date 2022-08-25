comscore 5G will be available in these Indian cities first, check full list here
5G will be available in these Indian cities first, check full list here

Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea are expected to start rolling out commercial 5G services in India starting with a handful of cities.

India will soon get its commercial 5G services, sending consumers to the next generation of wireless communication. According to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the telecom operators are preparing for the launch as early as October. Meanwhile, all leading telecom companies, Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi), have reached the last stage of the 5G rollout. But since formal announcements are still pending, you may have many questions about the 5G rollout. For instance, “Will my area get 5G connectivity?” Also Read - Central government owned BSNL to sell 10,000 towers as part of monetisation plans: Details here

While the government has set an aim to provide 5G services to every nook and corner of the country, it will take a lot of time for the full deployment. But, on the bright side, some locations have already been earmarked where 5G will be available first. The Department of Telecom provided a list of cities that Jio, Airtel, and Vi are likely to equip with 5G services before anywhere else. During the spectrum auction that concluded last month, telecom companies bought more spectrum for certain telecom circles, which include the said cities. Also Read - Ahead of 5G rollout, India's 4G and broadband median speeds dip in July

If the government’s plan goes well, these are the cities where 5G will be available first: Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Will 5G launch in India today?

  • Ahmedabad
  • Bengaluru
  • Chandigarh
  • Chennai
  • Delhi
  • Gandhinagar
  • Gurugram
  • Hyderabad
  • Jamnagar
  • Kolkata
  • Lucknow
  • Mumbai
  • Pune

If you live in any of these cities, you are likely to hear 5G-related announcements from your telecom operator in the coming days. The latest development pertaining to that would be the service message that Vi is sending to its customers in the Delhi-NCR circle. The telecom company, which bought fewer airwaves than Jio and Airtel, urged its customers to upgrade to a 5G SIM card soon. But the message, as read by BGR India, was short on details on the process to procure one.

Jio and Airtel, on the other hand, have confirmed they are ready to roll out 5G services. While Airtel announced the services will start rolling out in August, Jio may make a major announcement at the upcoming annual general meeting on August 29.

  Published Date: August 25, 2022 7:40 PM IST
