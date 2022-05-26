The Department of Telecom (DoT) is expected to auction for 5G spectrum in India in early June. Ahead of the spectrum auction, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur has said that 5G connectivity will not only speed up news delivery in India but it will also enhance the overall user experience in the country. His remarks came in light of the 17th Asia Media Summit, which he addressed via a video conference, earlier this week. Also Read - MediaTek Dimensity 1050, Dimensity 930, Helio G99 announced: Check details

Addressing the gathering, Thakur said that growth of the internet through affordable mobile devices had reignited the media sector and that 5G technology is poised to increase the speed of news delivery. He also said that 5G technology "is set to further enhance the user experience with increase in the speed of delivery and improvement in the quality of content."

Talking about the role of media, the Union Minister said that media had an ability to shape the right public perceptions and perspectives as an effective tool of empowerment. He also said the media had played a crucial role in India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in removing vaccine hesitancy.

“We faced many roadblocks. One of the foremost challenges was vaccine hesitancy. That was broken by the media through right messages and education,” Thakur said at the Summit, as reported by PTI.

It is worth noting that the statement comes shortly after India made its first 5G call. The first 5G call was made at an event in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and it was conducted by the Union Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

“This is the realisation of Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision. His vision is to have our own 4G, 5G technology stack developed in India, made in India and made for the world. We have to win the world with this entire technology stack,” he said at the event.

The call was preceded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the country’s first 5G test bed to help companies test and validate their products and services in the country. The test bed has been set up at a cost of Rs 220 crore and it was inaugurated on TRAI’s silver jubilee celebrations.