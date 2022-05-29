comscore Here's when you will see 6G phones in the market
News

6G network will be available by 2030, says Nokia CEO

Telecom

Nokia's CEO Pekka Lundmark has claimed that 6G mobile networks will be commercially available by 2030. He also said that he does not believe that smartphones will be the most "common interface".

Nokia

Image: Nokia

While the 5G network is yet to be available worldwide, global smartphone brand Nokia’s CEO Pekka Lundmark has claimed that 6G mobile networks will be commercially available by 2030. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Lundmark mentioned that he does not believe that smartphones will be the most “common interface”, reports GizmoChina. Also Read - 5G will speed up news delivery, enhance user experience: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

“By then, definitely the smartphone as we know it today will not anymore be the most common interface,” Lundmark was quoted as saying. Also Read - MediaTek Dimensity 1050, Dimensity 930, Helio G99 announced: Check details

“Many of these things will be built directly into our bodies,” he added. Also Read - India makes its first 5G call: Here's how 5G will impact your life

Lundmark did not go into much detail about exactly how or what this will seem like but he went on to say that by 2030, there will be a “digital twin of everything”, which will necessitate “huge computational resources”.

The report mentioned that companies have already started investing greatly in 6G.

Some of the world’s biggest tech giants, such as Qualcomm, Apple, Google, and LG, are seen to participate and even collaborate on this next-generation technology.

  • Published Date: May 29, 2022 10:57 AM IST

