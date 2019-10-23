comscore ACT Fibernet announces five FlexyBytes+ plans as a data top-up option
ACT Fibernet announces five FlexyBytes+ plans as a data top-up option: Here is how you can extend FUP limit

ACT Fibernet is offering a total of five FlexyBytes+ plans priced between Rs 225 and Rs 2,500. Here is a look at how these plans can be used to add additional data to your FUP limit.

  • Published: October 23, 2019 11:24 AM IST
ACT Fibernet has announced FlexyBytes+, a new way for users to extend their FUP limit by up to 500GB. The FlexyBytes+ are basically top-up vouchers from ACT Fibernet for data. It is available across all the major cities where the service is available. ACT Fibernet is already one of the best broadband service providers in cities such as Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi and others. With competition catching up big time, ACT Fibernet is trying to make its service attractive with FlexyBytes+ plans.

ACT Fibernet FlexyBytes+: All you need to know

The FlexyBytes+ from ACT Fibernet are available starting from Rs 225 and go all the way up to Rs 2,500. There are a total of five different plans available as part of FlexyBytes+. The basic FlexyBytes+ plan priced at Rs 225 adds 25GB data to FUP limit of subscribers. The plan is followed by Rs 400 and Rs 600 plans that offer 50GB and 60GB additional data respectively. There are two more high-end FlexyBytes+ plans available for Rs 1,250 and Rs 2,500 respectively. These plans come with additional data of 200GB and 500GB respectively.

According to TelecomTalk, the FlexyBytes+ plan from ACT Fibernet come with three months validity. This should be considered as the best part of the service. In other words, if you don’t consume the data in the first month then you can carry forward to the next month. ACT Fibernet is yet to provide data carry forward option to the users of its standard broadband plans. FlexyBytes+ plans, however, allow users to carry forward the data for three months.

ACT Fibernet is trying to compete with established players such as Airtel in the areas it operates. Like Bharti Airtel broadband, it is also differentiating itself by offering streaming content subscription. Airtel offrs Rs 1,500 worth Netflix subscription, free Amazon Prime for a year and ZEE5 membership every month. They also get Airtel Xstream app subscription for 12 months. ACT Fibernet only offers subscription to Netflix as a bundled service.

In Bengaluru, ACT Fibernet offers four plans as part of its Entertainment plans that come bundled with Netflix. Customers can get up to Rs 350 cashback with the service. The basic plan is priced at Rs 1,159 where customers get 500GB monthly data at 100Mbps and extra 1,500GB for the duration of the subscription period. The plans scale all the way to 1Gbps Giga plans with 2,500GB data at Rs 5,999 per month.

