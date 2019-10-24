comscore ACT Fibernet offers minimum 50Mbps download speed in Chennai
ACT Fibernet is one of the most popular ISP in Chennai. It now offers broadband plans starting from 799 and its gigabit broadband plan is the cheapest in the city.

  • Published: October 24, 2019 1:36 PM IST
ACT Fibernet

Image credit: ACT

ACT Fibernet has upgraded its broadband plans in Chennai to offer minimum speed of 50Mbps. The internet service provider had recently introduced FlexyBytes+ plan as a way to add more data to FUP limit in Bengaluru. Now, it is revising its plans in Chennai to offer more data speed. The company has a total of seven broadband plans including the giga plan that offers 1Gbps download speed. Interestingly, the ACT Giga plan is cheaper in Chennai compared to markets like Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

ACT Fibernet Plans in Chennai: All you need to know

In Chennai, ACT Fibernet offers a total of seven plans priced between Rs 799 and Rs 2,999. The ACT Basic plan is available for Rs 799 and it comes with monthly data of 200GB at 50Mbps speed. After FUP, the download speed drops to 512Kbps. The second plan is called ACT Blaze, it offers 500GB data at 100Mbps for Rs 999. The plan also comes with 1Mbps data speed after FUP speed. There is also Blast Promo which offers 150Mbps data speed for 1000GB data at Rs 1,049. ACT Storm offers 1,250GB data at 200Mbps speed for Rs 1,099.

The last three plans are the most premium offering from the internet service provider in Chennai. The ACT Lightning plan is available for Rs 1,299 and it offers 1,500GB data at 250Mbps speed and FUP speed of 1Mbps. With ACT Incredible, customers get 2000GB data at 350Mbps for Rs 1,999. The ACT Giga plan comes with 3000GB data at 1Gbps speed and is priced at Rs 2,999. The same plan is available for Rs 5,999 in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. According to Ookla, Chennai had the fastest mean download speed of 51.07Mbps over fixed broadband during second and third quarter of 2019.

ACT Fibernet customers choosing the same plan for a longer duration can even get six months of free service, reports Telecom Talk. The only downside here being that the company is no longer providing extra data to customers in Chennai. By choosing the same plan for 12 months, customers can get up to four months for free. If you choose Rs 1,299 and pay Rs 15,588 for 12 months then you can use the service for 16 months. This long recharge offer brings the effective price down to Rs 974.25 per month. Customers have option to choose between three months free service and free router or four months of free service.

  Published Date: October 24, 2019 1:36 PM IST

