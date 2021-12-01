comscore ACT Fibernet Rs 549, Rs 1075 broadband plans launched with unlimited data for users in Delhi
  ACT Fibernet launches two new plans with unlimited data for Delhi users: Check plans, offerings
ACT Fibernet launches two new plans with unlimited data for Delhi users: Check plans, offerings

ACT Fibernet already offers several broadband plans such as ACT Silver, ACT Platinum and ACT Diamond. If we compare, the ACT Silver, ACT Platinum and ACT Diamond offer 150 Mbps, 250 Mbps and 350 Mbps speed, respectively, bundled with unlimited data.

Atria Convergence Technology (ACT) has launched two new broadband plans for users in Delhi. The aim is to take on the likes of other operators including JioFiber, Airtel Xtreme, and more. The new ACT Fibernet plans are worth Rs 549 and Rs 1999. Both the broadband plans offer unlimited data limits. Also Read - Top 5 Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband plans: Unlimited data, calling benefits, OTT platforms and more

The Rs 1999 plan is called ACT Giga. Under the broadband plan, users get 1 Gbps speed and an unlimited data limit. The cheaper Rs 549 broadband plan called ACT Welcome offers 50 Mbps speed and unlimited data limit. Both plans are available for users in Delhi from Tuesday, November 30. Also Read - ACT Fibernet upgrades broadband plans with speeds up to 300Mbps

ACT Fibernet already offers several broadband plans such as ACT Silver, ACT Platinum, and ACT Diamond. If we compare, the ACT Silver, ACT Platinum, and ACT Diamond offer 150 Mbps, 250 Mbps and 350 Mbps speed, respectively, bundled with unlimited data. Also Read - ACT Fibernet upgrades its plans with better speeds, unlimited FUP for easier Work from Home

Commenting on the introduction of new plans, Saurabh Mukherjee, Chief Operating Officer, Atria Convergence Technologies said, “With home broadband usage skyrocketing high speed, reliable and stable home internet access is the need of the hour. The launch of our 1 Gbps Speeds in Delhi will help the citizens of Delhi especially high usage customers to get a seamless internet experience. We also believe that this GIGA plan will immensely aid working from home professionals and small and medium offices which rely upon high data transfers, real-time cloud connectivity, graphics and animations, and other such new-age industries to work seamlessly.”

The operator just launched Rs 549 broadband plan for Coimbatore circle with offers such as 40 Mbps speed and 750GB data per month. After a month, users the speed will be reduced to 512 Kbps.

Beginning this week, ACT revamped three of its plans for the Hyderabad circle including — Rs 500, Rs 700 and Rs 1075. The 500 plan will now offer 40 Mbps speed and 1000GB data, Rs 700 offers 75 Mbps data speed and Rs 1075 plan offers 150 Mbps speed. The Rs 700 and Rs 1075 plans offer unlimited data benefits.

  Published Date: December 1, 2021 4:45 PM IST
  Updated Date: December 1, 2021 4:52 PM IST

Best Sellers