Adani Data Networks gets licence for full fledge telecom services in India

Adani Data Networks Limited has reportedly been granted unified licence for access services. This will enable the company to provide all telecom services in the country.

An IANS report citing sources said that the Department of Telecom (DoT) has granted Adani Data Networks a unified licence in six circles. This means that the telecom company, which is a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited, will be able to roll out service that will enable its subscribers to make long-distance calls, access internet, offer internet-based services and send messages on its network in these six cities.

As per a separate report, Adani Data Networks Limited has been granted unified licence in Rajasthan, Mumbai, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu.

It is worth noting that Adani Data Networks acquired the right to use 400MHz of spectrum in the 26GHz millimetre wave band worth Rs 212 crore for 20 years in the 5G spectrum auction that was held in India back in July this year.

At the time, the company had said that it aimed to use it the waves acquired in the 5G spectrum auction to “provide private network solutions along with enhanced cyber security in the airport, ports and logistics, power generation, transmission, distribution, and various manufacturing operations.”

In addition to that, the company has said that it will also use the 5G waves for building its digital platform which super apps, edge data centres, and industry command and control centres, for which it “will need ultra high quality data streaming capabilities through a high frequency and low latency 5G network across all our businesses.”

The company also said that the company planned to use the 5G waves acquired in the spectrum auctions for its investments in education, healthcare and skill development in rural areas.

That said, the company’s latest move signifies a more bolder step on part of the company for rolling outs 5G services in the country. While it may not be a direct competitor to Airtel and Jio, both of which have started rolling out their 5G services in the country, and Vodafone Idea (Vi), which is yet to share its 5G roll out plan, in terms of rolling out 5G services commercially, it does indicate that the company may be gearing to launch an enterprise 5G network in the country.