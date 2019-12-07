After Airtel, now Vodafone will introduce 'unlimited calling plans'

While Reliance Jio has discontinued its unlimited calling plans after the tariff hike, Airtel and Vodafone are getting new plans that will bundle free unlimited calling on all networks. First, Airtel introduced three truly unlimited prepaid plans, and now Vodafone will also follow the footsteps.

Vodafone has posted on its Twitter account, “Free Still Means Free, Enjoy free calls to other networks with our truly unlimited plans.” Further replying to a user, the telecom operator has noted that they are working on redesigning most of their unlimited packs, so that it can provide free unlimited calls to all networks.

At present, Vodafone only offers unlimited calling on Vodafone to Vodafone and Vodafone to Idea network. For other networks, the plans still have limited cap of 1,000 minutes. For example, in the case of 28 days validity plans, Vodafone customers get unlimited on-network calling while there are only 1000 minutes of off-network calling.

Our new prepaid plans are here. Here’s to unlimited possibilities with free unlimited calling, even to other networks. pic.twitter.com/diCpJ3YmPT — Vodafone (@VodafoneIN) December 6, 2019

Latest in the list of unlimited plans are from Airtel. The telecom operator will be making three new truly unlimited prepaid plans available for all customers from December 7. The cheapest Airtel truly unlimited prepaid plan starts from Rs 219. It offers 28 days of validity with 1GB/per day along with 100 SMS per day and unlimited calling.

The second Airtel truly unlimited prepaid plan is for Rs 399 which offers 56 days of validity. It also gets 1.5GB/per day along with 100 SMS per day and unlimited calling to any network across India. The last plan is for Rs 449, which also offers 56 days validity but with 2GB/per day data, 90 SMS per day and unlimited calling.

On the other hand, Reliance Jio’s All-In-One prepaid plans do not offer unlimited calling to any network, instead consumers only get up to 3,000 minutes of (off-net) calling, which also depends on the recharge value.