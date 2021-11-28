After Airtel, Vi, Reliance Jio hikes prices by 20 percent effective from December 1

Reliance Jio just announced an increase for its prepaid recharge plans, which will come in effect starting December 1. With this increase in prepaid tariff rates, Jio prepaid recharge plans will be hiked by as much as 20 percent. This decision to increase the tariff rates has been implemented after both Airtel and Vi (Vodafone Idea) have announced an increase in their prepaid tariff rates. Also Read - Vi just reduced the daily data limit for these prepaid plans: Check details

According to a press release by the company, the tariff rates have been increased due to its “commitment to further strengthen a sustainable telecom industry.” “These plans will provide the best value in the industry. Upholding the Jio promise of providing the best-quality service at the lowest price globally, Jio customers will continue to be the biggest beneficiaries,” it added. Also Read - Gujarat loses over 13 lakh mobile subscribers in September

The Rs 75 JioPhone plan with effect from December 1 will cost Rs 91. The Rs 129 plan has been increased to Rs 155, Rs 149 plan will cost Rs 179, Rs 199 Plan will cost Rs 239, Rs 249 plan will cost Rs 299, Rs 399 plan will cost Rs 479, Rs 444 plan will cost Rs 533, Rs 329 plan will cost Rs 395, Rs 555 plan will cost Rs 666, Rs 599 plan will cost Rs 719, Rs 1,299 plan will cost Rs 1,559, and the Rs 2,399 plan will cost Rs 2,879. Also Read - Airtel, VI prepaid plans price hike: Few hours left to save up to Rs 500 on recharge pack

Jio is also increasing the tariff for its data top-up plans. The Rs 51 6GB data top-up pack will now cost Rs 61, Rs 101 12GB data top-up pack will cost Rs 121, and the Rs 251 50GB data top-up pack will cost Rs 301.

Customers can opt in to all of these revised plans from all existing touchpoints and channels.

While these plans might have increased in terms of price, Jio still manages to undercut its competition by a margin.

List of new prepaid recharge plans

Take note, Jio has only introduced a price hike for its existing plans and the benefits will continue to remain the same. All of these new prepaid plans will come into effect from December 1, 2021, which means that you can continue to recharge your Jio connections at the older rates and will not be required to pay any extra tariff till your plans validity expires.