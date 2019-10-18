After Haryana, Airtel now shuts Punjab 3G network

After Haryana, Airtel has now announced 3G services shut down for the Punjab circle too. All existing 3G users will be provided high speed 4G network along with HD quality VOLTE calling. However, the telecom operator will still continue to provide 2G services in Punjab to serve the connectivity needs of customers on feature phones.

Last week, the telecom operator had announced that it was shutting down its 3G network in Haryana. Its mobile broadband services will now be available to customers on its high speed 4G network along with high definition quality voice over long-term evolution calling, the company said in a statement. Haryana was the second telecom circle after Kolkata for discontinuation of 3G services by the company. Now, Punjab is the third state in a row.

Telecommunication giant Bharti Airtel is known to constantly putting efforts to strengthen its 4G network across country. After the big fight from Reliance Jio, the telecom operator has been constantly tweaking and refreshing its recharge offers available in the market. The tweaks include slight changes to the charges and refresh includes newer plans in place of older outdated ones.

Recently, the telco made changes to its Smart Prepaid recharge plans. Talking about smart recharge plans, they act as rate cutters for specific time-period based on data, talk-time and rate cutters. As per recent tweak information, Airtel made changes to its Rs 65 Smart Recharge plan. It increased the talk-time available with the Rs 65 smart recharge plan.

As per the changes, the plan will come with Rs 130 worth talk-time instead of Rs 65. Though, taking a closer look at the plan details, it is only available in select circles across the country. In addition to the talk time, the plan also offers 200MB worth data along with reduced charges on voice calls. To clarify, all voice calls will be charged 60 paise per minute.