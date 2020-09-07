After Jio Fiber, now Airtel updates Xstream Fiber plans with 'Unlimited' data

Last week, Reliance Jio revamped its limited data Fiber broadband plans into ‘Truly Unlimited Internet’ plans and reduced starting cost to Rs 399. Now for the after effects, Bharti Airtel has now been forced to do the same. Airtel will not only offer “unlimited” high-speed Internet access to Xstream Fiber users, it has also introduced a low-cost plan of Rs 499 with up to 40Mbps speeds. Also Read - Airtel adds 3 more prepaid plans to complimentary data scheme, offers free 1GB vouchers

As per Airtel, the new and revised plans for all Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband customers will now offer unlimited high-speed data with a twist. The Fair Usage Policy (FUP) is now capped at 3,333GB post which it will reduce speeds to 1,024Kbps. The same will be valid for all existing customers using previous Xstream Fiber broadband plans of Rs 799, Rs 999, Rs 1,499, and Rs 3,999. Also Read - Jio Fiber unlimited broadband internet plans announced, new pricing starts at Rs 399

Also Read - Tata Sky offers 300Mbps plan with 500GB data at Rs 1,900

Also, the telco has introduced a new plan priced at Rs 499, which will offer unlimited data just like other plans but with up to 40Mbps speeds. All these revised Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband plans will also offer unlimited voice calling benefits for the customers who are using an Airtel landline.

Airtel says the new plan offers free access to Airtel Xstream with over 10,000 movies, shows, and original series from OTT apps. Further, the Rs 999, Rs 1,499, and Rs 3,999 plans come bundled with Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and Zee5 premium services. The telco is also bundling free Airtel Xstream Android 4K TV Box, if you pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 1,500.

Watch Video: 5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor in India

Last week, Reliance Jio announced new Jio Fiber broadband plans with starting price of Rs 399/month. The telco announced four Jio Fiber ‘Truly Unlimited Internet’ plans including Rs 399 plan for 30Mbps speed, Rs 600 plan for 100 Mbps, Rs 999 for 150 Mbps and Rs 1,499 for 300 Mbps. The biggest highlight of new Jio Fiber plans is the symmetric speeds (same upload and download speeds). Also, the telco is offering free subscription to as many as 12 paid-OTT platforms including Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hotstar, among others.