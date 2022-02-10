comscore Airtel mobile plans are expected to get costlier this year: Know why
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • After Vodafone Idea, Airtel hints towards a tariff hike in 2022
News

After Vodafone Idea, Airtel hints towards a tariff hike in 2022

Telecom

Airtel's second round of tariff hike isn't expected to happen for another three to four months.

Airtel

Bharti Airtel raised the tariff of its prepaid and postpaid plans in India in November last year. Now, the telecom giant is planning to go for the second round of tariff hike in the country. However, that isn’t expected to happen for at least another three to four months. Also Read - Airtel launches Xstream Premium subscription with over 10,500 movies, shows at Rs 149 per month

Bharti Airtel MD and CEO for India and South Asia Gopal Vittal while answering analysts’ question following the company’s quarterly earnings call said that another round of price hike is expected to happen sometime in 2022. “I do expect a tariff hike sometime in 2022. I don’t think it’s going to happen in the next 3-4 months because the SIM consolidation and growth needs to come back but I do expect another round of tariff increase,” Vittal said, as reported by PTI. Also Read - Airtel is investing Rs 1.17 lakh crore in India: Here’s what it plans to do

“Of course, it got to be determined by the competitors’ dynamics. We would not hesitate to lead just as we have done in the recent past,” he added. Also Read - 5G in India: FM announces details of 5G auction and rollout in the country

Airtel, while announcing its quarterly results for the third quarter of 2021, said that there had been a 2.8% drop in its net profit, which stood at Rs 830 crore. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 854 crore during the same time last year. However, the consolidated revenue of the company increased by 12.6% to Rs 29,867 crore during the Q3 2021, compared to Rs 26,518 crore in the December 2020 quarter. Additionally, Airtel’s Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) improved to Rs 163 in the past quarter.

“We hope that the APRU of the industry, our APRU gets to Rs. 200 soon preferably in 2022 itself then roughly settles soon after in the next few years to Rs 300 which is the modest and good level of ARPU which can then turn return on capital of 15 percent,” Vittal added.

Airtel also shared that its 4G customer base in India grew by 18.1% year-on-year to 19.5 crore in December 2021 quarter compared to 16.56 crore in December 2020 quarter and that its data usage per customer grew 11.7% to 18.28GB compared to 16.37GB during the same time a year ago.

It is worth noting that Airtel is not the only company that is planning to hike tariffs this year. Vodafone Idea CEO Ravinder Takkar while announcing the quarterly revenue for the third quarter of 2022 had said that the company would increase the tariffs for its 4G plans either in 2022 or in 2023. “It’s possible that there could be another price hike in 2022,” he had said.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 10, 2022 1:52 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Redmi Note 11S vs Redmi Note 11: What's different?
Features
Redmi Note 11S vs Redmi Note 11: What's different?
How to watch full episodes of Shark Tank India for free

How To

How to watch full episodes of Shark Tank India for free

Airtel launches Xstream Premium subscription at Rs 149 per month

Telecom

Airtel launches Xstream Premium subscription at Rs 149 per month

Best prepaid plans with 28 days validity from Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea

Telecom

Best prepaid plans with 28 days validity from Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea

Airtel to go for second round of tariff hike in 2022

Telecom

Airtel to go for second round of tariff hike in 2022

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Airtel launches Xstream Premium subscription at Rs 149 per month

Best prepaid plans with 28 days validity from Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea

Airtel to go for second round of tariff hike in 2022

Krafton banned over 1.70 lakh BGMI accounts within two weeks: Check details

Meta's Messenger gets vanish mode, split payments and more

Redmi Note 11S vs Redmi Note 11: What's different?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: End of an era

Top Alexa, Google Assistant tricks to make work from easier

Visiting India s largest electric car charging hub

moto G71 5G Know its Pros and Cons

Related Topics

Related Stories

Airtel launches Xstream Premium subscription at Rs 149 per month

Telecom

Airtel launches Xstream Premium subscription at Rs 149 per month
Best prepaid plans with 28 days validity from Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea

Telecom

Best prepaid plans with 28 days validity from Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea
Airtel to go for second round of tariff hike in 2022

Telecom

Airtel to go for second round of tariff hike in 2022
Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs BSNL vs Vodafone Idea: Best prepaid plans under Rs 499

Telecom

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs BSNL vs Vodafone Idea: Best prepaid plans under Rs 499
Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone Idea: Best broadband plans to work from home

Telecom

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone Idea: Best broadband plans to work from home

हिंदी समाचार

Garena Free Fire में मिल रहा Halo of Music इमोट समेत कई रिवॉर्ड पाने का मौका, जानें कैसे

वनप्लस का सस्ता 5G फोन 17 फरवरी को भारत में होगा लॉन्च, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म

गेम में चीटिंग करने वालों पर Krafton सख्त, बैन किए 1.7 लाख अकाउंट्स

एयरटेल के रिचार्ज फिर से होंगे महंगे, कंपनी ने दिए संकेत

Free Fire Redeem Codes for Today (10 February): रिडीम करें ये कोड्स और जीतें कई फ्री आइटम

Latest Videos

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more

Hands On

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more
WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India

News

WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India
moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India

Features

moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India
Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Airtel launches Xstream Premium subscription at Rs 149 per month
Telecom
Airtel launches Xstream Premium subscription at Rs 149 per month
Best prepaid plans with 28 days validity from Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea

Telecom

Best prepaid plans with 28 days validity from Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea
Airtel to go for second round of tariff hike in 2022

Telecom

Airtel to go for second round of tariff hike in 2022
Krafton banned over 1.70 lakh BGMI accounts within two weeks: Check details

Gaming

Krafton banned over 1.70 lakh BGMI accounts within two weeks: Check details
Meta's Messenger gets vanish mode, split payments and more

Apps

Meta's Messenger gets vanish mode, split payments and more

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers