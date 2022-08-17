comscore Ahead of 5G rollout, India's 4G and broadband median speeds dip in July
Ahead of 5G rollout, India's 4G and broadband median speeds dip in July

According to a new report by Ookla, India saw a marginal decline in median 4G mobile and broadband speeds in July compared to the previous month.

India's 4G speeds in July

The 5G wireless services will soon be available in India as telecom companies are likely in the final stage of the deployment process. The high anticipation makes sense since 5G will offer dramatically higher speeds than the existing 4G services—case in point, the latest median mobile and fixed broadband speeds in India. According to a new report by Ookla, India saw a marginal decline in median mobile download speeds in July compared to the previous month. Similarly, the median download speeds on fixed broadband also dipped slightly during the same period. Also Read - India is all set to enter the 5G era: PM Modi

Ookla has released its latest Speedtest Global Index for July. The media download speed determines how much speed a customer is likely to get in a particular market. In July, India’s median mobile download speeds dipped to 13.41Mbps, as opposed to 14.00Mbps in June. While this is not a significant drop, it indicates a slight downgrade in India’s 4G data networks quality. The media download speeds for fixed broadband connections in India also fell from 48.11Mbps in June to 48.03Mbps in July. But there is good news, too. Also Read - Independence Day 2022: 5G phone shipment will continue to gain momentum across price tiers

According to Ookla’s latest index, India gained one spot in the global ranking for median mobile speeds and now stands at 117. India’s rank in June was 118. Similarly, India’s position for overall median fixed broadband speeds went up by two spots in July to 70th from 72nd in June. The Seattle-headquartered firm said the credit for the increase in ranks goes to the performance of other markets. In July, UAE was at the top of the global media mobile speeds rank list. Lebanon showed the highest increase in its rank. Chile retained its top spot in the median fixed broadband download speeds, while Bhutan showed the best performance by 22 levels. Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Will 5G launch in India today?

Will 5G improve India’s ranks?

Very likely. According to Reliance Jio and Airtel trials, the 5G speeds went up more than 1Gbps. This is dramatically higher than India’s median speeds of 4G networks. But these speeds were attained in controlled environments. The real-world performance of 5G networks will likely be different. According to Ookla, Indonesia, where 5G was launched last year in June, showed a media 5G download speed of 114.92Mbps initially. If that is any indication, 5G networks in India will likely increase the median download speeds.

  • Published Date: August 17, 2022 1:47 PM IST

Ahead of 5G rollout, India's 4G and broadband median speeds dip in July

