Airtel 4G launched in tough terrains of Ladakh

News

Airtel 4G launched in 26 villages located in tough terrains of Ladakh

Telecom

Airtel became the first telecom operator to bring 4G connectivity to the region. The telecom giant revealed that it is offering 4G and 2G services to 26 villages in the upper Ladakh area.

  Published: January 2, 2020 8:16 PM IST
Airtel 4G

Telecommunication giant Bharti Airtel just made a new announcement regarding its 4G coverage in India. As per the announcement, Airtel revealed that it has expanded its 4G coverage area in the country. Usually, expanding coverage area is nothing special. The only time it is a big deal is when the company claims 100 percent coverage or upgrades the network. However, the big deal here is the expansion to “tough terrains” in the upper Ladakh region. Airtel became the first telecom operator to bring 4G connectivity to the region. In addition, Airtel also shared some information regarding this expansion.

Airtel 4G coverage expansion details

The telecom giant revealed that it is offering 4G and 2G services to 26 villages in the upper Ladakh area. It also noted that the network teams had to overcome harsh weather and tough terrain to roll out 4G. All these villages are spread across in the 150km area from Kargil to Batalik, Hanuthang, Skurbuchan, and Khalsi. This rollout is part of the Project Leap initiative where the company previously rolled out 4G in select areas. These areas including Leh, Kargil, and Dras received 4G coverage back in December 2017. Bharti Airtel Upper North Hub CEO, Manu Sood also issued a statement as part of the rollout.

Sood added, “This is a New Year gift from Airtel to the people of Ladakh. We are pleased to bring cheers to thousands of locals in Ladakh with the launch of our 4G and 2G services and bring 26 new villages on the world map for 4G. We remain committed to the Government’s Digital India vision and will continue to invest in Ladakh.”

Airtel Rs 279, Rs 379 prepaid recharge plans with unlimited calling, up to 84 days validity launched

The list of 26 villages includes Beyama, Apati, Derchiks, Lalung, Akchamal, Barchey, Lamsusando, Yogmakharbu, Sanjak, Silmo, Garkon. It also includes, “Yourbaltak, Khaltse, Skur Buchan, Damkhar, Dah, Tia, Leido, Takmachik, Skinding, Hemmis Shyk Pachan, Achinathang, Dragoo, and Garkone. The list concludes by adding Batalik and Hanuthang.”

Story Timeline

  Published Date: January 2, 2020 8:16 PM IST

