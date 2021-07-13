Airtel 5G Mumbai trials show download speeds of 1.2Gbps, upload at 850Mbps

Airtel ran its Mumbai 5G network test trials on Monday in the Lower Parel area. The network trial was conducted using Nokia’s 5G gear in Phoenix Mall. During the test, a video was shot to showcase the speed test of Airtel’s trial network, which showcased that the company managed to achieve download speeds of 1.2Gbps with ultra-low latency and an upload speed of 850 Mbps. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F22 vs Redmi Note 10: Which is better under Rs 15,000?

During its Mumbai trial, the telecom service provider managed to beat its previous speed test record of 1Gbps, which was set during its last 5G network trial in Gurgaon’s Cyber Hub area. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F22 first sale today at 12 PM: Price in India, features, offers

To recall, Airtel back in January became the first telecom service provider to successfully demonstrate live 5G service over a commercial network in Hyderabad over the 1800 MHz band through the NSA (Non-Stand Alone) network technology. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 review: Good for binge watching

The Department of Technology (DoT) has allocated Airtel 5G spectrum in four Indian telecom circles including Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Delhi according to a report by ET Telecom. The company has been allotted the 5G trial spectrum in 3500 MHz, 28 GHz and 700 MHz bands.

Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have been allotted the 5G trial spectrum in 700 MHz, 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz bands.

To recall, Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and MTNL were provided with permission to conduct trials for use and applications of 5G technology in India earlier this year. Since then all of them have tied up with original equipment manufacturers and technology providers like Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung and C-DOT to help them with setting up their 5G network. The current duration of the trial is for six months, which includes two months for the procurement and setting up of the equipment.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is yet to hold auctions for the 5G spectrum in India. Even though, the Standing Committee on Information Technology has stated that 5G will roll out in India to some extent for specific uses, by the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022. 4G networks would continue to operate for at least another 5 to 6 years.

Apart from this, Reliance Jio also recently conducted 5G trials using its indigenously developed equipment in Mumbai. The company worked on both mid and mm wave bands in Mumbai for 5G field trials.