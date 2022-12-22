comscore Airtel 5G Plus launched in Vizag, here is how to use service
Airtel 5G Plus launched in Vizag, here is how to use service

Airtel said 5G will help customers enjoy high-definition video streaming, access low latency gaming, upload high-size photos and videos.

Guwahati

Airtel has launched its 5G services in one more city. Andhra Pradesh’s major port city Vizag, also known as Vishakhapatnam, is now covered by Airtel 5G Plus service. Customers in select locations of the city can immediately start using 5G, provided they have a compatible device. Airtel said the 5G rollout in Vizag will take place in a phased manner, which means some locations will get the service later. Also Read - Airtel brings its 5G Plus network to Imphal, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar: Check details

The Airtel 5G Plus service will be available to customers — both prepaid and postpaid — free of cost. The services are currently operational at Dwarkanagar, Beach Road, Dhaba Gardens, Maddilapalem, Waltair Uplands, Purna Market, Gajuwaka JN, MVP Colony, Ramnagar, Railway Station Road, Tenneti Nagar and a few other locations in Vishakhapatnam or Vizag. The remaining locations within the city will get the coverage in the coming weeks, the company said. Also Read - Airtel 5G Plus is now available in Shimla

Airtel said 5G will help customers enjoy high-definition video streaming, access low latency gaming, upload high-size photos and videos, and run multiple devices at the same time. Apart from these use cases, Airtel 5G Plus will improve facilities in education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility, and logistics sectors. Also Read - Airtel 5G Plus now available in Patna: Check out coverage in your area

Commenting on the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Vizag, Shivan Bhargava, chief executive officer of Bharti Airtel in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Vizag. Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast networks and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds.”

With the rollout of Airtel 5G Plus in Vizag, Airtel now has 5G services in 18 cities. The company recently rolled out 5G services in Shimla, Imphal, Gandhinagar, and Ahmedabad. Jio, on the other hand, has rolled out 5G in more cities than Airtel has. Jio True 5G is available in all districts of Gujarat, New Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru among others.

  • Published Date: December 22, 2022 4:20 PM IST
