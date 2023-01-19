Airtel 5G Plus network arrives in Dehradun, Agartala: Check availability here

Airtel formally launched its 5G services in India back in October 2022 starting with eight cities. Ever since, the company has been steadily expanding its 5G network, dubbed as the Airtel 5G Plus, to various cities across the country. In this chain of event, the company today announced that it is expanding the presence of its 5G services to Dehradun and Agartala. Also Read - Returnal is coming to PC next month: Check launch date and system requirements

In Dehradun, Airtel's 5G Plus network is available at Transport Nagar, Chandrabani, Balawala, Miyawala, Dehrakas, Patel Nagar, Paltan Bazar, Niranjanpur, Sewla Kalan, Garhwali Colony, Saundhon wali, Aman Vihar, New road Race Course, Mothrowala, Ekta Vihar, Chakrata Road, Rajpur Road, and Prem Nagar areas of the city.

On the other hand, in Agartala, the service will be available at Tripura Secretariat, Chowmuhani Bazar, Santipara, Durjoy Nagar, Jogendra Nagar, Amtola, East Champamura, Rani Bazar, Mohanpur, Chandrapur, Indranagar, Sib Nagar, Kanchan Nagar, Khayerpur, and Madhya Charipara areas of the city.

Additionally, Airtel said that it is rolling out its 5G Plus services to customers in a phased manner. The company also said that its 4G subscribers with 5G enabled devices will be able to access the company's high-speed 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread. Also, the company has clarified that its 4G subscribers will not need to upgrade their SIM cards in a bid to access its 5G Plus network in the cities where the service is available. Airtel's 4G SIM cards are 5G enabled.

“We are in the process of lighting the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more,” Rajnish Verma, CEO Assam and North Eastern States, Bharti Airtel said on the occasion.

Airtel 5G Plus network availability

Here are all the cities and places where Airtel’s 5G network is available:

— Dehradun

— Agartala

— Noida

— Ghaziabad

— Faridabad

— Jaipur

— Udaipur

— Vizag

— Lucknow

— Srinagar

— Shimla

— Pune

— Patna

— Meerut

— Gandhinagar

— Delhi

— Jammu

— Mumbai

— Chennai

— Imphal

— Bengaluru

— Indore

— Hyderabad

— Siliguri

— Ahmedabad

— Nagpur

— Varanasi

— Kanpur

— Panipat

— Gurugram

— Guwahati

— Prayagraj

— Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur

— Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi

— Terminal 2, Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru

— Mahindra’s Chakan manufacturing facility

— Ranchi

— Jamshedpur

— Bhagalpur

— Bodh Gaya

— Agra

— Muzaffarpur

— Kochi

— Bhubaneswar

— Cuttack

— Gorakhpur

— Rourkela

— Hissar

— Rohtak

— Kota.