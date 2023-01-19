comscore Airtel 5G Plus network arrives in Dehradun, Agartala: Check availability here
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Airtel 5g Plus Network Arrives In Dehradun Agartala Here Are All The Places Where The Service Is Available
News

Airtel 5G Plus network arrives in Dehradun, Agartala: Here are all the places where the service is available

Telecom

Bharti Airtel today announced that it is bringing its 5G Plus network to Dehradun. With this, Airtel’s 5G network is available in nearly 50 cities across the country.

Highlights

  • Airtel launched its 5G services in India in October 2022.
  • Today, Airtel brought its 5G services to Dehradun.
  • Airtel’s 5G services are available at no extra cost for its 4G subscribers.
Airtel in DDN

Airtel formally launched its 5G services in India back in October 2022 starting with eight cities. Ever since, the company has been steadily expanding its 5G network, dubbed as the Airtel 5G Plus, to various cities across the country. In this chain of event, the company today announced that it is expanding the presence of its 5G services to Dehradun and Agartala. Also Read - Returnal is coming to PC next month: Check launch date and system requirements

In Dehradun, Airtel’s 5G Plus network is available at Transport Nagar, Chandrabani, Balawala, Miyawala, Dehrakas, Patel Nagar, Paltan Bazar, Niranjanpur, Sewla Kalan, Garhwali Colony, Saundhon wali, Aman Vihar, New road Race Course, Mothrowala, Ekta Vihar, Chakrata Road, Rajpur Road, and Prem Nagar areas of the city. Also Read - Samsung once again India's top smartphone brand, Vivo ranks second

On the other hand, in Agartala, the service will be available at Tripura Secretariat, Chowmuhani Bazar, Santipara, Durjoy Nagar, Jogendra Nagar, Amtola, East Champamura, Rani Bazar, Mohanpur, Chandrapur, Indranagar, Sib Nagar, Kanchan Nagar, Khayerpur, and Madhya Charipara areas of the city. Also Read - Microsoft Teams gets new features: Check list here

Additionally, Airtel said that it is rolling out its 5G Plus services to customers in a phased manner. The company also said that its 4G subscribers with 5G enabled devices will be able to access the company’s high-speed 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread. Also, the company has clarified that its 4G subscribers will not need to upgrade their SIM cards in a bid to access its 5G Plus network in the cities where the service is available. Airtel’s 4G SIM cards are 5G enabled.

“We are in the process of lighting the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more,” Rajnish Verma, CEO Assam and North Eastern States, Bharti Airtel said on the occasion.

Airtel 5G Plus network availability

Here are all the cities and places where Airtel’s 5G network is available:

— Dehradun
— Agartala
— Noida
— Ghaziabad
— Faridabad
— Jaipur
— Udaipur
— Pune
— Vizag
— Lucknow
— Srinagar
— Shimla
— Hyderabad
— Pune
— Patna
— Nagpur
— Meerut
— Gandhinagar
— Delhi
— Jammu
— Mumbai
— Chennai
— Imphal
— Bengaluru
— Indore
— Hyderabad
— Siliguri
— Ahmedabad
— Nagpur
— Varanasi
— Kanpur
— Panipat
— Gurugram
— Guwahati
— Prayagraj
— Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur
— Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi
— Terminal 2, Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru
— Mahindra’s Chakan manufacturing facility
— Ranchi
— Jamshedpur
— Bhagalpur
— Bodh Gaya
— Agra
— Muzaffarpur
— Kochi
— Bhubaneswar
— Cuttack
— Gorakhpur
— Rourkela
— Hissar
— Rohtak
— Kota.

  • Published Date: January 19, 2023 2:58 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 19, 2023 2:59 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Returnal PC launching next month on this date
Gaming
Returnal PC launching next month on this date
Top 6 features coming to Microsoft Teams

Photo Gallery

Top 6 features coming to Microsoft Teams

Samsung Galaxy S23 series to pack a modified Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy S23 series to pack a modified Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset: Report

iOS 16.3 to release next week with these new features

Mobiles

iOS 16.3 to release next week with these new features

Twitter Blue gets annual plans: Check details

Apps

Twitter Blue gets annual plans: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Airtel 5G Plus network arrives in Dehradun, Agartala: Check availability here

Samsung once again India's top smartphone brand, Vivo ranks second

Samsung Galaxy S23 series to pack a modified Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset: Report

iOS 16.3 to release next week with these new features

Twitter Blue gets annual plans: Check details

Smartphones to get tougher with the newest Corning Gorilla GlassVictus 2

iQOO 11 5G India model's first impressions

INOX's AmpliX seat sound debuts in Mumbai: Quick Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G first impressions

5G, Blockchain, and IoT: Top tech trends to look forward to in 2023

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?