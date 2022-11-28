Airtel 5G Plus now available in Patna: Check out coverage in your area

Patna has become the first city in Bihar and the next city to get Airtel 5G Plus coverage. Airtel’s 5G services, henceforth, have become available in 12 cities in India. The 5G deployment in Bihar’s capital city will be carried out in a phased manner, which means Airtel’s 5G network is currently available in select locations within the city. Airtel has said it will complete the phased rollout process in the coming months. Also Read - Airtel 5G Plus goes live in Guwahati: Everything you need to know

Airtel users in Patna can access 5G on a compatible phone at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport (Patna Airport), which has become India’s fifth airport to get 5G services. Apart from the airport, Airtel users can access 5G at Patna Sahib Gurudwara, Patna Railway Station, Dak Bungalow, Maurya Lok, Bailey Road, Boring Road, City Centre Mall, Patliputra Industrial Area, and a few select locations. Also Read - Want to use 5G in India? Check coverage in your city and supported phones

The Airtel 5G Plus services will be available at no extra cost to customers, meaning they will not have to pay anything right now. Not even for the SIM card since the existing one will be able to support 5G services on a compatible phone. Several phones from brands such as Xiaomi, Samsung, Realme, Oppo, Vivo, and OnePlus already support Airtel’s 5G services. Some other devices, such as the iPhones and Pixel phones are likely to receive the software update to enable 5G services in December. Also Read - Airtel’s 5G Plus service arrives in Panipat: Where it will be available in the city

“I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Patna. Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more,” said Anupam Arora, CEO of Bharti Airtel for Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha circles.