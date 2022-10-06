comscore Airtel 5G Plus service announced in India: Check details
Airtel 5G Plus service announced in India: Check features, tariffs, availability and more

Airtel today announced that its subscribers in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi will start getting access to Airtel's 5G Plus services starting today.

Bharti Airtel started rolling out its 5G mobile network in India starting October 1, 2022. Today, the company formally announced its 5G services in the country. Airtel today announced that its subscribers in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi will start getting access to Airtel’s 5G Plus services starting today. Also Read - Reliance Jio to start testing its 5G network in India this Dussehra: Check details

The telecom giant also said that it will continue to roll out its Airtel 5G Plus service in cities across the country in a phased manner until the service is more widely available across the country. Also Read - India will take a global lead in 6G, says telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Highlighting the benefits of the Airtel 5G Plus service, the company said that it will deliver up to 20 to 30 times higher speeds than the existing 4G network. Airtel 5G Plus network will also be ‘kinder to the environment with its special power reduction solution.’ Also Read - BSNL inches closer to pan-India 4G launch: Check details

“Today marks one more step in our journey as we build out the finest network to deliver the best experience for our customers. For us, our customers are at the core of everything we do. Our solution will therefore work on any 5G handset and the existing SIM that customers have,” Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal said on the occasion.

Airtel 5G Plus service tariff plans

Talking about the tariff plans, Airtel said that customers who have 5G smartphones will be able to access the Airtel 5G Plus at their existing data plans until the roll out is more widespread.

This story is still developing…

  • Published Date: October 6, 2022 4:12 PM IST
