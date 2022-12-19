comscore Bharti Airtel rolls out its 5G services in Shimla: All details
Airtel 5G Plus is now available in Shimla

Telecom

Bharti Airtel said it crossed the one million unique 5G user mark on its network, as the telecom operator rolls out 5G services in a phased manner.

  • 5G services have also kicked off in Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Guwahati, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi.
  • The Airtel 5G services are currently operational at Mall Road, Sanjoli, Dhalli, BhattaKufar, Ridge and Sanjoli Helipad Area in Shimla.
  Bharti Airtel said it crossed the one million unique 5G user mark on its network, as the telecom operator rolls out 5G services in a phased manner.
Untitled design - 2022-12-19T135229.466

Image: Reuters

Bharti Airtel on Monday announced the launch of its cutting-edge 5G services in Shimla. The Airtel 5G services are currently operational at Mall Road, Sanjoli, Dhalli, BhattaKufar, Ridge and Sanjoli Helipad Area and a few other select locations. Also Read - Airtel brings its 5G Plus network to Hyderabad, Mahindra’s Chakan manufacturing facility: Check details

Airtel said it will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time. Also Read - Airtel brings its 5G Plus network to Lucknow: Check where it is available

Airtel 5G Plus goes live in Shimla

“Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more,” Pushpinder Singh Gujral, CEO, Upper North said in a statement. Also Read - Airtel introduces a 'World Pass' data roaming pack in India

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout.

The company says that it promises to offer massive speeds, the best voice experience, will work on all 5G smartphones and be kinder to the environment. The telecom operator further announces that it will allow superfast access to High Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more. These services will be useful in different sectors including education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics.

Last month, Airtel launched its 5G services in Patna.

5G services have also kicked off in Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Guwahati, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi.

Moreover, Bharti Airtel said it crossed the one million unique 5G user mark on its network, as the telecom operator rolls out 5G services in a phased manner.

There will be no need to change the SIM as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled.

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: December 19, 2022 2:09 PM IST
Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

