Airtel 5G service rollout: Airtel and Tata Group partner for Made in India 5G network

Bharti Airtel, one of the biggest telecom operators in the country, and Tata Group have announced a strategic partnership for implementing 5G networks solutions for India. The Tata Group has developed a 'state of the art' O-RAN based Radio & NSA/SA Core and integrated a totally indigenous telecom stack, leveraging the Group capabilities and that of its partners.

On Monday, both Tata Group and Airtel have announced that the service will be available for commercial development starting Jan 2022.

"Airtel will pilot and deploy this indigenous solution as part of its 5G rollout plans in India and start the pilot in January 2022, as per the guidelines formulated by the Government of India," an official press release confirms.

The ‘Made in India’ 5G product and solutions are aligned to global standards, and inter-operate with other products based on standard open interfaces and those defined by the O-RAN Alliance,” both companies claim. “The 5G solutions, once commercially proven in Airtel’s diverse and brownfield network will open export opportunities for India, which is now the second largest telecom market in the world.”

Commenting on the 5G service development, Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India and South Asia) Bharti Airtel said, “We are delighted to join forces with the Tata Group to make India a global hub for 5G and allied technologies. With its world-class technology ecosystem and talent pool, India is well positioned to build cutting edge solutions and applications for the world. This will also provide a massive boost to India becoming an innovation and manufacturing destination.”

Ganapathy Subramaniam from the Tata Group/ TCS said commenting on the partnership, “As a Group, we are excited about the opportunity presented by 5G and adjacent possibilities. We are committed to building a world-class networking equipment and solutions business to address these opportunities in networking space. We are pleased to have Airtel as our customer in this initiative.”

Airtel was among the first telecom companies in India to demonstrate 5G over its live network in city of Hyderabad earlier this year. The company confirms, it has begun 5G trials in major cities using spectrum allocated by the Department of Telecom.