Airtel has added three more prepaid plans to the complementary data scheme. Earlier, the telco had added select prepaid plans to offer free data coupons, but now three more plans of Rs 289, Rs 448, and Rs 599 have been added in the list. These three prepaid plans will get free data coupons, but there is one catch. These coupons, regardless of their validity, would expire at 11:59PM the very same day. Also Read - BSNL launches new Rs 1,499 Plan annual plan with unlimited voice calling

As reported by TelecomTalk, Airtel’s Rs 289 prepaid plan is eligible to receive two 1GB data vouchers with the validity of 28 days. But the day, a consumer redeems the free voucher, the data validity will expire at 11:59PM on the same day. Similarly, the Rs 448 and Rs 599 prepaid plans also come with two 1GB data vouchers with the validity of 28 days. Also Read - Reliance Jio launches special prepaid recharge plans for cricket lovers

It is also noted that there are many more plans which come with complimentary data vouchers. All the plans which come with two 1GB data vouchers with a validity of 28 days are – Rs 219, Rs 249, Rs 279, Rs 289, Rs 298, Rs 349, Rs 398, and Rs 448. Some plans which come with four 1GB vouchers are following – Rs 399, Rs 449, Rs 558, and Rs 599. Airtel even offers six 1GB vouchers and validity to 84 days validity plans of Rs 598 and Rs 698. Also Read - Airtel Independence Day offer: Free 1000GB data to new Xstream Fiber connections

Recently, the telco had given a similar free 1GB data offer to those prepaid customer who haven’t recharged their Airtel numbers in last one month. Airtel credited 1GB high speed-data and free calls for 3 days to these inactive subscribers.

Meanwhile, Airtel recently launched a Rs 2,498 annual prepaid recharge plan and a new 4G data voucher. The latest Airtel Rs 251 prepaid data pack comes with a total of 50GB data. It is important to note that this data pack doesn’t come with any validity. As there is no daily data cap on the latest Airtel data voucher, customers will be able to use 50GB.