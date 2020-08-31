comscore Airtel adds 3 more prepaid plans to complimentary data scheme
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Airtel adds 3 more prepaid plans to complimentary data scheme, offers free 1GB vouchers
News

Airtel adds 3 more prepaid plans to complimentary data scheme, offers free 1GB vouchers

Telecom

Airtel’s Rs 289 prepaid plan is eligible to receive two 1GB data vouchers with the validity of 28 days, but there's a catch.

  • Published: August 31, 2020 4:15 PM IST
airtel 2

Airtel has added three more prepaid plans to the complementary data scheme. Earlier, the telco had added select prepaid plans to offer free data coupons, but now three more plans of Rs 289, Rs 448, and Rs 599 have been added in the list. These three prepaid plans will get free data coupons, but there is one catch. These coupons, regardless of their validity, would expire at 11:59PM the very same day. Also Read - BSNL launches new Rs 1,499 Plan annual plan with unlimited voice calling

As reported by TelecomTalk, Airtel’s Rs 289 prepaid plan is eligible to receive two 1GB data vouchers with the validity of 28 days. But the day, a consumer redeems the free voucher, the data validity will expire at 11:59PM on the same day. Similarly, the Rs 448 and Rs 599 prepaid plans also come with two 1GB data vouchers with the validity of 28 days. Also Read - Reliance Jio launches special prepaid recharge plans for cricket lovers

It is also noted that there are many more plans which come with complimentary data vouchers. All the plans which come with two 1GB data vouchers with a validity of 28 days are – Rs 219, Rs 249, Rs 279, Rs 289, Rs 298, Rs 349, Rs 398, and Rs 448. Some plans which come with four 1GB vouchers are following – Rs 399, Rs 449, Rs 558, and Rs 599. Airtel even offers six 1GB vouchers and validity to 84 days validity plans of Rs 598 and Rs 698. Also Read - Airtel Independence Day offer: Free 1000GB data to new Xstream Fiber connections

Recently, the telco had given a similar free 1GB data offer to those prepaid customer who haven’t recharged their Airtel numbers in last one month. Airtel credited 1GB high speed-data and free calls for 3 days to these inactive subscribers.

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

Meanwhile, Airtel recently launched a Rs 2,498 annual prepaid recharge plan and a new 4G data voucher. The latest Airtel Rs 251 prepaid data pack comes with a total of 50GB data. It is important to note that this data pack doesn’t come with any validity. As there is no daily data cap on the latest Airtel data voucher, customers will be able to use 50GB.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 31, 2020 4:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Airtel adds 3 more prepaid plans to complimentary data scheme, offers free 1GB vouchers
Telecom
Airtel adds 3 more prepaid plans to complimentary data scheme, offers free 1GB vouchers
Samsung Galaxy M51 launched with 7,000mAh battery

Photo Gallery

Samsung Galaxy M51 launched with 7,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M51 launched with 6.7-inch display, 7,000mAh battery, and five cameras

Photo Gallery

Samsung Galaxy M51 launched with 6.7-inch display, 7,000mAh battery, and five cameras

Jio Fiber new unlimited broadband plans start at Rs 399

Telecom

Jio Fiber new unlimited broadband plans start at Rs 399

How to schedule a post on Facebook

How To

How to schedule a post on Facebook

Redmi K30 5G could launch in India with Snapdragon 765G

News

Redmi K30 5G could launch in India with Snapdragon 765G

Most Popular

Amazfit PowerBuds review

Logitech MX Master 3 Review

Syska SW-100 review: Big-screen watch now more affordable

Motorola Moto G9 first impressions: Is conservative good enough?

HP Pavilion Gaming 16 review: Big screen, fast performance

Redmi K30 5G could launch in India with Snapdragon 765G

Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Band 5 coming to India soon

Realme Buds Air Pro could look like AirPods Pro

Apple could launch next AirPods Pro with in-air gesture support

OnePlus Nord will be on sale today via Amazon

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

Related Topics

Related Stories

Airtel adds 3 more prepaid plans to complimentary data scheme, offers free 1GB vouchers

Telecom

Airtel adds 3 more prepaid plans to complimentary data scheme, offers free 1GB vouchers
BSNL launches new Rs 1,499 Plan annual plan: Check details

Telecom

BSNL launches new Rs 1,499 Plan annual plan: Check details
Reliance Jio launches special prepaid recharge plans for cricket lovers

Telecom

Reliance Jio launches special prepaid recharge plans for cricket lovers
Reliance Jio to offer IPL 2020 live stream matches with prepaid plans: Check price, details

Entertainment

Reliance Jio to offer IPL 2020 live stream matches with prepaid plans: Check price, details
Airtel Independence Day offer: Free 1000GB data to new Xstream Fiber connections

Telecom

Airtel Independence Day offer: Free 1000GB data to new Xstream Fiber connections

हिंदी समाचार

Tenet: पूरी फिल्म हुई टोरेंट पर लीक, कई लिंक्स पर मौजूद हैं वायरस और मॉलवेयर

Redmi India ने टीज किया लाइट वेट वाला वायर्ड ईयरफोन्स, 2 सितंबर को होगा लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy M51 फोन 7000mAh बैटरी, 6GB रैम, 5 कैमरा, 128GB स्टोरेज के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

JioFiber फ्री में 30 दिनों तक कर सकते हैं इस्तेमाल, नए ग्राहकों के लिए जियो लाई ऑफर

Samsung Galaxy M51 स्मार्टफोन 7,000mAh बैटरी और 64MP कैमरा के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Latest Videos

Five interesting Android games that you should try

Features

Five interesting Android games that you should try
BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India
Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Features

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay
Realme C12 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme C12 Camera Review

News

Redmi K30 5G could launch in India with Snapdragon 765G
News
Redmi K30 5G could launch in India with Snapdragon 765G
Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Band 5 coming to India soon

News

Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Band 5 coming to India soon
Realme Buds Air Pro could look like AirPods Pro

News

Realme Buds Air Pro could look like AirPods Pro
Apple could launch next AirPods Pro with in-air gesture support

News

Apple could launch next AirPods Pro with in-air gesture support
OnePlus Nord will be on sale today via Amazon

News

OnePlus Nord will be on sale today via Amazon

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers