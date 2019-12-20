comscore Airtel adds 6 more Android smartphones to list of supported Wi-Fi Calling devices | BGR India
Airtel adds 6 more Android smartphones to list of supported Wi-Fi Calling devices

The Airtel Wi-Fi Calling service recently went live with 24 supported smartphones from brands such as Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi and OnePlus.

  Published: December 20, 2019 5:04 PM IST
Airtel has further updated its list of supported devices that will allow VoWi-Fi or Voice over Wi-Fi service for users. As per the telco, Airtel Wi-Fi Calling will be made available on Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy M20, and OnePlus 6 & 6T smartphones as well. At present, the service is live for Airtel subscribers in Delhi/ NCR, and is expected to be available in major Indian cities in the coming days.

The Airtel Wi-Fi Calling service recently went live with 24 supported smartphones from brands such as Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi and OnePlus. This list includes Apple iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro running iOS 13. Other devices that support WiFi Calling service include the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro. Xiaomi Poco F1, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy On6, Galaxy M30S and Galaxy A10s.

Bharti Airtel rolls out WiFi Calling service in Delhi NCR: Here is how it works

Airtel Wi-Fi Calling: How it works?

For those unaware, the VoWiFi Calling service allows its users to make and receive calls and texts using the WiFi network. The official website of Airtel WiFi Calling service states that the service will only be available via Airtel Broadband. It means that you don’t only need a supported smartphone but also Airtel Xstream Fibre network. If you reside in New Delhi, you will be able to experience the new calling service.

With WiFi calling, Airtel subscribers can experience better call connection time and quality will be superior too. In order to begin using Airtel WiFi Calling service, you will first require a supported handset and Airtel 4G SIM card in Delhi. You can activate the service by heading to SIM Card Settings > Enable VoLTE Switch and then enable the WiFi Calling switch. Once you enable this feature, restart your device and then wait for the VoWiFi symbol to appear in the status bar.

  Published Date: December 20, 2019 5:04 PM IST

