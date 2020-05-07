comscore Airtel and Vodafone Idea users won't get free benefits anymore: Here's why
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Airtel and Vodafone Idea users won't get free benefits anymore: Here's why
News

Airtel and Vodafone Idea users won't get free benefits anymore: Here's why

Telecom

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have decided that they are not going to extend the free benefits or the validity of their tariff plans anymore.

  • Published: May 7, 2020 2:03 PM IST
Vodafone Airtel

With relaxation in Green and Orange zone, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have decided that they are not going to extend the free benefits or the validity of their tariff plans anymore. Most of the common service centres and many small stores are opening up again in these areas, hence the telcos are withdrawing the free benefits. Even COAI Director, Rajan Mathews, told ET Telecom that the needs of both the rural and urban areas are been addressed after the activation of common service centres. Also Read - Airtel Xstream Fiber lets you save Rs 600 per month on annual plan: Here's how

Not just the CSCs, the small Kirana stores, ATMs and local shops are also enabling recharges for the prepaid users. Therefore, telcos have decided not to extend the validity of tariff plans (via TelecomTalk). Vodafone recently started gifting 2GB daily data along with unlimited calling facility to its users randomly. Some of them got it towards the end of the month, while other received in May. This was a limited period gifting pack. The free pack was said to be valid for seven days, so most consumers have already consumed the offer. Also Read - Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone vs BSNL : 1 साल तक अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग और डाटा वाले प्लान

What will be interesting to see, if Vodafone Idea withdraws its double data benefits as well. The company announced the offer once again for its prepaid users earlier this week. Unlike April, when the telecom operator had introduced these benefits for 14 of its circles, the new offer is for pan-India circles. There are 5 eligible plans for the double data benefits. The telco has listed plans including Rs 299, Rs 399, Rs 449, Rs 599 and Rs 699. Also Read - Airtel and ZEE5 strategic collaboration offering free ZEE5 premium content for limited time

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

While the Vodafone users in Andhra Pradesh and Assam will get the double data on all 5 plans, only three plans are being offered in this scheme in several circles including Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Vodafone Idea earlier also launched its double data offer on the Rs 249, Rs 399, and Rs 599 prepaid plans in March 2020. These plans were available in all 22 circles. However, The company later decided to take down the offer for eight of these circles. Further, the Rs 249 recharge plan was taken out of the offer. Later, the offer was reduced to only 9 telecom circles in India.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 7, 2020 2:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 7T Pro gets permanent price cut of Rs 6,000 in India: Check new price
News
OnePlus 7T Pro gets permanent price cut of Rs 6,000 in India: Check new price
Xbox Series X gameplay trailers show Assassin's Creed Valhalla and other games

Gaming

Xbox Series X gameplay trailers show Assassin's Creed Valhalla and other games

Prince of Persia Redemption gameplay video from 2012 surfaces

Gaming

Prince of Persia Redemption gameplay video from 2012 surfaces

OnePlus 65W charger certified; could launch with next flagship phone

News

OnePlus 65W charger certified; could launch with next flagship phone

Vodafone Idea customers can now recharge at Kirana and Medical stores

Telecom

Vodafone Idea customers can now recharge at Kirana and Medical stores

Most Popular

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T Pro gets permanent price cut of Rs 6,000 in India: Check new price

OnePlus 65W charger certified; could launch with next flagship phone

Vivo Y30 With 5000mAh battery, quad-camera launched: Price, specs

Facebook server side change took down popular iOS apps this morning

Samsung Galaxy S21 rumored to sport a 150MP main camera

World Password Day: Tips to set a strong password

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Best Phones under 40000

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vodafone Idea customers can now recharge at Kirana and Medical stores

Telecom

Vodafone Idea customers can now recharge at Kirana and Medical stores
Airtel and Vodafone Idea users won't get free benefits anymore: Here's why

Telecom

Airtel and Vodafone Idea users won't get free benefits anymore: Here's why
Airtel Xstream Fiber lets you save Rs 600 per month on annual plan: Here's how

News

Airtel Xstream Fiber lets you save Rs 600 per month on annual plan: Here's how
Vodafone relaunches double data plan offer across India: Check details

Telecom

Vodafone relaunches double data plan offer across India: Check details
d2h offering launches bouquet of services amid Covid-19 lockdown

News

d2h offering launches bouquet of services amid Covid-19 lockdown

हिंदी समाचार

Asus ने ZenFone Max Pro M1 स्मार्टफोन के लिए दूसरा Android 10 बीटा अपडेट रिलीज किया

PUBG MOBILE 0.18.0 अपडेट Mad Miramar के साथ हुआ लाइव

LG ने लॉन्च किया धांसू स्मार्टफोन LG Velvet, जानिए क्या है कीमत

सैमसंग के इस स्मार्टफोन में मिल सकता है 150 मेगापिक्सल का कैमरा

दमदार बैटरी के साथ हुआ लॉन्च Huawei MediaPad T8 टैबलेट, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Latest Videos

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

Features

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro
Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: First Look

News

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: First Look
How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Features

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device
Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

OnePlus 7T Pro gets permanent price cut of Rs 6,000 in India: Check new price
News
OnePlus 7T Pro gets permanent price cut of Rs 6,000 in India: Check new price
OnePlus 65W charger certified; could launch with next flagship phone

News

OnePlus 65W charger certified; could launch with next flagship phone
Vivo Y30 With 5000mAh battery, quad-camera launched: Price, specs

News

Vivo Y30 With 5000mAh battery, quad-camera launched: Price, specs
Facebook server side change took down popular iOS apps this morning

News

Facebook server side change took down popular iOS apps this morning
Samsung Galaxy S21 rumored to sport a 150MP main camera

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 rumored to sport a 150MP main camera