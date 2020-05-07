Airtel and Vodafone Idea users won't get free benefits anymore: Here's why

With relaxation in Green and Orange zone, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have decided that they are not going to extend the free benefits or the validity of their tariff plans anymore. Most of the common service centres and many small stores are opening up again in these areas, hence the telcos are withdrawing the free benefits. Even COAI Director, Rajan Mathews, told ET Telecom that the needs of both the rural and urban areas are been addressed after the activation of common service centres. Also Read - Airtel Xstream Fiber lets you save Rs 600 per month on annual plan: Here's how

Not just the CSCs, the small Kirana stores, ATMs and local shops are also enabling recharges for the prepaid users. Therefore, telcos have decided not to extend the validity of tariff plans (via TelecomTalk). Vodafone recently started gifting 2GB daily data along with unlimited calling facility to its users randomly. Some of them got it towards the end of the month, while other received in May. This was a limited period gifting pack. The free pack was said to be valid for seven days, so most consumers have already consumed the offer. Also Read - Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone vs BSNL : 1 साल तक अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग और डाटा वाले प्लान

What will be interesting to see, if Vodafone Idea withdraws its double data benefits as well. The company announced the offer once again for its prepaid users earlier this week. Unlike April, when the telecom operator had introduced these benefits for 14 of its circles, the new offer is for pan-India circles. There are 5 eligible plans for the double data benefits. The telco has listed plans including Rs 299, Rs 399, Rs 449, Rs 599 and Rs 699. Also Read - Airtel and ZEE5 strategic collaboration offering free ZEE5 premium content for limited time

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

While the Vodafone users in Andhra Pradesh and Assam will get the double data on all 5 plans, only three plans are being offered in this scheme in several circles including Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Vodafone Idea earlier also launched its double data offer on the Rs 249, Rs 399, and Rs 599 prepaid plans in March 2020. These plans were available in all 22 circles. However, The company later decided to take down the offer for eight of these circles. Further, the Rs 249 recharge plan was taken out of the offer. Later, the offer was reduced to only 9 telecom circles in India.