Bharti Airtel and ZEE5 have deepen strategic collaboration to offer unlimited access to ZEE5's premium catalogue to all Airtel Thanks customers. This special offer for Airtel Thanks customers will be available from May 4, 2020 to July 12, 2020. Airtel Thanks customers will be able to access the entire catalogue of ZEE5 premium content without having to pay any subscription charges.

"Airtel Thanks is now one of the largest REWARDS programs in India and offers a truly differentiated experience to our loyal customers. We are delighted to work with ZEE to bring high quality premium video content to our customers as part of the expanding Thanks Rewards," said Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel.

"ZEE5 is extremely happy to strengthen the relationship further with Airtel. ZEE5 is a complete entertainment destination with a depth of offerings across content types, genres and 12 languages which is hard to beat. […] We are certain that the plethora of choices we offer will keep the Airtel customers highly entertained throughout this summer," said Manpreet Bumrah, Business Development & Commercial head, ZEE5 India.

Airtel Thanks customer program is designed to deliver exclusive rewards and is tiered in its offering – Silver, Gold and Platinum. Each tier opens a whole new set of benefits for Airtel customers. The benefits are powered by Airtel’s strong partnerships, which go from premium content, device protection and much more.

As ZEE5 entered into its 3rd year of operations, the leading OTT platform in the country is looking to strengthen its relationships further. Airtel’s pool of audiences will allow ZEE5 to tap into an evolved customer base consuming content on the move, added the telco